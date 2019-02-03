Trump re-nominates Ronny Jackson for promotion despite investigation into misconduct allegations

President Trump has re-nominated his former doctor, Navy Rear Adm. Ronny Jackson, for a second star amid an ongoing Pentagon investigation against him that derailed his nomination for Veterans Affairs secretary.

The White House sent Jackson’s name to the Senate on Jan. 15 for promotion consideration, according to reports. Jackson faces a series of allegations that surfaced after Trump nominated him to head the VA, including drinking on the job, creating a hostile work environment and overprescribing medications.

Colleagues and former colleagues told Democratic staffers that there were multiple incidents of drunkenness on duty, including one where he allegedly got drunk at a Secret Service going-away party and wrecked a government car. Jackson said he had "no idea" where the claim he wrecked a car came from.

DR. RONNY JACKSON WITHDRAWS AS VA SECRETARY NOMINEE

He has denied the accusations against him but withdrew his nomination for VA secretary in April.

“The allegations against me are completely false and fabricated,” Jackson said in an April 2018 statement. “If they had any merit, I would not have been selected, promoted and entrusted to serve in such a sensitive and important role as physician to three presidents over the past 12 years.”

Task & Purpose first reported the re-submission of Jackson’s nomination on Friday.

Navy spokeswoman Lt. Christina Sears said Jackson is still assigned to the White House. A White House official told the Washington Post that Jackson is no longer Trump’s chief physician.

RONNY JACKSON WON'T RETURN AS TRUMP'S PERSONAL PHYSICIAN

It’s unclear whether the Senate Armed Services Committee will act on the new nomination.

“We don’t comment on pending nominations, ongoing investigations, or in this case both,” said Chip Unruh, a spokesman for Sen. Jack Reed, D-R.I., the ranking Democrat on the committee.

Trump has stood by Jackson, calling him “one of the finest men I’ve ever met.” And noted that he received good evaluations from former President Barack Obama.

“A most impressive leader who continues to perform at the Flag Officer level," Obama said in October 2014. "Ronny has earned my confidence and the gratitude of my family for his diligence and knowledge. Promote to Flag immediately.”

Obama promoted Jackson in 2013 to become the physician to the president.

Fox News reporter Adam Shaw contributed to this report.