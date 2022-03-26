Trump: 'How on earth' can Judge Jackson say what the Constitution is if she can't say what a woman is

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump blasted Biden Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson over her inability to provide the definition of a woman during her confirmation hearing this week.

"The left has become so extreme that we now have a justice being nominated to the Supreme Court who testified under oath that she could not say what a woman is," Trump told the crowd at a Save America rally in Commerce, Georgia on Saturday night. "If she can't even say what a woman is. How on earth can she be trusted to say what the Constitution is?"

Jackson was sharply criticized after she couldn’t define the word "woman" during her Senate Judiciary confirmation hearings Tuesday night.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., brought up transgender issues in her questioning and asked Jackson, "Can you provide a definition for the word ‘woman?’"

"Can I provide a definition? No, I can’t," the judge responded before further explaining, "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist."

"Do you believe the meaning of the word woman is so unclear and controversial that you can't give me a definition?" Blackburn pressed.

"Senator, in my work as a judge, what I do is I address disputes. If there's a dispute about a definition, people make arguments, and I look at the law, and I decide," Jackson responded.

In his speech on Saturday night, Trump added "a party that's unwilling to admit that men and women are biologically different in defiance of all scientific and human history is a party that should not be anywhere near the levers of power in the United States."