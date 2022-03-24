Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

McConnell says he will oppose Jackson's nomination to the Supreme Court

McConnell said he made the decision after Jackson's 'performance this week'

Kyle Morris
By Kyle Morris | Fox News
close
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record should concern Americans Video

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s record should concern Americans

Sen. Tom Cotton tells Laura Ingraham that Judge Jackson is a far-left activist. She didn’t change just because she put on a black robe 10 years ago.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., announced Thursday that he will oppose President Biden's first U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, even after going into the confirmation process with an "open mind."

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks at a news conference at the U.S. Capitol Building on Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

"After studying the nominee’s record and watching her performance this week, I cannot and will not support Judge Jackson for a lifetime appointment to the Supreme Court," McConnell said from the Senate floor.

Kyle Morris covers politics for Fox News. On Twitter: @RealKyleMorris.

More from Politics