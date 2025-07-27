Trump hits EU for lack of Gaza aid, says Israel needs to 'make a decision' with Hamas not releasing hostages

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

President Donald Trump blasted the European Union for not providing aid to Gaza on Sunday, adding that Israel must "make a decision" about how to handle the region with Hamas still holding hostages.

Trump made the comments while meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland. He said that the U.S. has given millions in aid to Gazans, but claimed there has been no assistance from European countries.

"We gave $60 million two weeks ago for food for Gaza, and nobody acknowledged it. Nobody talks about it. And it makes you feel a little bad when you do that. And, you know, you have other countries not giving anything. None of the European countries, by the way, gave – I mean, nobody gave but us and nobody said, gee, thank you very much. And it would be nice to have at least a thank you."

Trump went on to note that a deal needs to be made between Israel and Hamas to end the war and return the last remaining hostages to Israel, despite many of them being dead.

"But we have a lot of bodies, and the parents want those bodies as much as they would want their child if that child were alive," Trump said of the hostages and their families.

NEWS OUTLETS ‘DESPERATELY CONCERNED’ FOR THEIR JOURNALISTS IN GAZA, URGE ISRAELI AUTHORITIES TO HELP

He suggested that Hamas is reluctant to make a deal for the final hostages because they feel it would be "the end for them" if they lose leverage against Israel.

"You know, they had a routine discussion the other day and all of a sudden they hardened up. They don't want to give them back. And so Israel is going to have to make a decision," Trump said.

The meeting comes as the IDF highlighted its efforts to deliver aid into Gaza after restricting the flow in recent months.

HAMAS LOSING IRON GRIP ON GAZA AS US-BACKED GROUP GETS AID TO PALESTINIANS IN NEED

Israel is now conducting airdrops for aid throughout the region, and the IDF says it conducted 28 drops in a matter of hours on Sunday.

"Let me be clear: Israel supports aid for civilians, not for Hamas. The IDF will continue to support the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," an IDF spokesperson said, claiming Israel transferred roughly 250 trucks full of aid into Gaza this week.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The IDF argues the reports about starvation in Gaza were a false campaign promoted by Hamas, but hunger is spreading across the region after the United Nations and the IDF previously failed to reach an agreement about aid distribution, Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported.