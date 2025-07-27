Expand / Collapse search
Israel

Trump hits EU for lack of Gaza aid, says Israel needs to 'make a decision' with Hamas not releasing hostages

President meets with European Commission's Ursula von der Leyen amid ongoing hostage crisis and humanitarian concerns

By Anders Hagstrom Fox News
Published | Updated
Trump boasts US is the ‘hottest country in the world’ during meeting with European Commission president Video

Trump boasts US is the ‘hottest country in the world’ during meeting with European Commission president

President Donald Trump holds a conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Turnberry, Scotland.

President Donald Trump blasted the European Union for not providing aid to Gaza on Sunday, adding that Israel must "make a decision" about how to handle the region with Hamas still holding hostages.

Trump made the comments while meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Scotland. He said that the U.S. has given millions in aid to Gazans, but claimed there has been no assistance from European countries.

"We gave $60 million two weeks ago for food for Gaza, and nobody acknowledged it. Nobody talks about it. And it makes you feel a little bad when you do that. And, you know, you have other countries not giving anything. None of the European countries, by the way, gave – I mean, nobody gave but us and nobody said, gee, thank you very much. And it would be nice to have at least a thank you."

Trump went on to note that a deal needs to be made between Israel and Hamas to end the war and return the last remaining hostages to Israel, despite many of them being dead.

"But we have a lot of bodies, and the parents want those bodies as much as they would want their child if that child were alive," Trump said of the hostages and their families.

Trump ursula

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen meets with U.S. President Donald Trump at Trump Turnberry golf club on July 27, 2025 in Turnberry, Scotland. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

He suggested that Hamas is reluctant to make a deal for the final hostages because they feel it would be "the end for them" if they lose leverage against Israel.

"You know, they had a routine discussion the other day and all of a sudden they hardened up. They don't want to give them back. And so Israel is going to have to make a decision," Trump said.

Palestinians collecting aid in Gaza

Israel says it is airdropping aid into Gaza amid international criticism. (Ahmad Salem/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The meeting comes as the IDF highlighted its efforts to deliver aid into Gaza after restricting the flow in recent months.

Israel is now conducting airdrops for aid throughout the region, and the IDF says it conducted 28 drops in a matter of hours on Sunday.

President Donald Trump says Israel's leaders must "make a decision" about how to end the war in Gaza.

"Let me be clear: Israel supports aid for civilians, not for Hamas. The IDF will continue to support the flow of humanitarian aid to the people of Gaza," an IDF spokesperson said, claiming Israel transferred roughly 250 trucks full of aid into Gaza this week.

The IDF argues the reports about starvation in Gaza were a false campaign promoted by Hamas, but hunger is spreading across the region after the United Nations and the IDF previously failed to reach an agreement about aid distribution, Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported. 

