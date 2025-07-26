Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Israel

Israel announces immediate resumption of Gaza aid airdrops amid growing hunger crisis

The State Department said this week it is focusing on a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas as the UN warns of widespread malnutrition in Gaza

By Brie Stimson , Yonat Friling Fox News
close
Gaza hunger crisis deepens; UN and Israel remain divided over aid distribution Video

Gaza hunger crisis deepens; UN and Israel remain divided over aid distribution

Trey Yingst, Fox News chief foreign correspondent, reports on the hunger crisis in Gaza as the U.N. and Israel remain at odds over aid distribution.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said it will resume airdrops of aid to Gaza Saturday night while disputing claims of deliberate starvation as the hunger crisis escalates amid its ongoing campaign against Hamas. 

The IDF said in a statement Saturday the airdrop operation will be conducted in coordination with international aid organizations, Israel’s Coordination for Government Activities in the Territories and the Israeli Air Force. 

"The airdrops will include seven pallets of aid containing flour, sugar, and canned food to be provided by international organizations," the IDF said in a statement. 

Designated humanitarian corridors will also be established "to enable the safe movement of U.N. convoys delivering food and medicine to the population," according to the IDF. 

HAMAS LOSING IRON GRIP ON GAZA AS US-BACKED GROUP GETS AID TO PALESTINIANS IN NEED

IDF preparations for aid drop

Preparations for Saturday night's aid drop in Gaza.  (Israel Defense Forces)

"The IDF is prepared to implement humanitarian pauses in densely populated areas and will continue to operate to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists in the areas of activity," the IDF said. "This week alone, over 250 aid trucks were unloaded, joining hundreds of trucks waiting at the crossings to be collected by the U.N. and international organizations."

Approximately 600 trucks of aid have also been distributed by the U.N. and other international organizations, Israel said.    

Palestinians waiting for food

Palestinians gather to receive food from a charity kitchen Friday.  (Reuters/Dawoud Abu Alkas)

Israel has also connected its power line to Gaza’s desalination plant. 

"This is expected to supply approximately 20,000 cubic meters of water per day, up from the 2,000 cubic meters supplied until now, to serve about 900,000 residents in the area," according to the IDF. 

NEWS OUTLETS ‘DESPERATELY CONCERNED’ FOR THEIR JOURNALISTS IN GAZA, URGE ISRAELI AUTHORITIES TO HELP

The IDF said the reports about starvation in Gaza were a false campaign promoted by Hamas, but hunger is spreading across the region after the United Nations and the IDF previously failed to reach an agreement about aid distribution, Fox News’ Trey Yingst reported. 

Palestinians in Gaza trying to get food

Palestinians vie for food from a charity kitchen during a hunger crisis in Gaza City July 14, 2025. (Reuters/Mahmoud Issa/File Photo)

Price gouging and disagreements about how to get aid to citizens are making the crisis worse.

The U.N. is warning of increased malnutrition and starvation in the area. 

U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres called the situation in Gaza a "horror show" this week "with a level of death and destruction without parallel in recent times." 

"Responsibility for food distribution to the population in Gaza lies with the U.N. and international aid organizations," the IDF said. "Therefore, the U.N. and international organizations are expected to improve the effectiveness of aid distribution and to ensure that the aid does not reach Hamas."

Pallettes of aid

Pallets of humanitarian aid ready to be dropped in Gaza.  (Israel Defense Forces)

The U.S. State Department this week addressed expanding Israeli strikes in Gaza, saying the Trump administration is focused on negotiating a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our focus has been to stop that war, to stop the fighting, to have a ceasefire," spokeswoman Tammy Bruce said this week. "It is at the top of our mind as we work still to stop this carnage." 