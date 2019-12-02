Trump hits back at Lisa Page after ex-FBI lawyer breaks silence

President Trump hit back Monday after former FBI lawyer Lisa Page went to The Daily Beast to break her silence over the controversy involving her infamous Trump-bashing text messages with ex-special agent Peter Strzok.

While a prior Justice Department inspector general's report did not find that Page's political leanings affected her work, they reached a different conclusion regarding Strzok, who has since been terminated. Both had worked on the investigations of Hillary Clinton's private email server and the Trump campaign's possible ties to Russian election interference, and Trump has long cited their texts as evidence that federal officials had it in for him from the start.

LISA PAGE USES 'TRUMP-HATING WRITER' TO BREAK SILENCE AHEAD OF IG REPORT

"When Lisa Page, the lover of Peter Strzok, talks about being 'crushed', and how innocent she is, ask her to read Peter’s 'Insurance Policy' text, to her, just in case Hillary loses. Also, why were the lovers text messages scrubbed after he left Mueller. Where are they Lisa?" he tweeted.

Trump alluded to Page's assertion that she found it "crushing" to see what the FBI has become under the Trump administration, claiming that the agency no longer adheres to "its principles of truth and independence." He fired back with a reference to Strzok's message to her during the 2016 campaign that mentioned an "insurance policy" in case he won.

Page has claimed in the past that this merely referred to the Russia investigation, which was already underway.

Trump concluded his tweet by asking why texts between Strzok and Page were "scrubbed after he left Mueller." A DOJ IG investigation confirmed that thousands of text messages between the two were lost after Strzok was removed from then-Special Counsel Robert Mueller's team, but concluded that this was the result of a faulty message collection system that had plagued the FBI for years, and not any foul play.

The interview comes just days before a widely anticipated new report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz into possible FBI misconduct is expected to be released. Horowitz has reportedly found that an unidentified lower-level FBI lawyer falsified a key document used to obtain a secret surveillance warrant against a former Trump adviser.

Fox News' Gregg Re contributed to this report.