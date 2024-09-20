Trump has higher favorability numbers than Taylor Swift, poll finds

A new poll has found that former President Trump has higher favorability numbers among likely voters compared to pop superstar Taylor Swift.

The New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer and Siena College poll of 2,436 likely voters nationwide revealed that 44% have a favorable opinion of Taylor Swift, compared to 34% who have unfavorable views.

The same poll found that 47% view Trump favorably, compared to 51% who don’t. Vice President Kamala Harris, meanwhile, was viewed favorably by 48% of the likely voters and unfavorably by 49%, the newspaper says.

The poll, with a margin of error of plus or minus three percentage points, was conducted from Sept. 11 to 16, starting one day after Swift endorsed the Harris-Walz campaign.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election," Swift wrote on her Instagram account on Sept. 10, following the presidential debate between the two candidates that day.

"I’m voting for @kamalaharris because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos," Swift added. "I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman’s right to her own body for decades."

The New York Times reports that her endorsement appears to have divided voters along party lines.

The poll shows that 70% of Democrats have a favorable view of Swift, compared to 41% of independents and just 23% of Republicans.

A total of 60% of Republicans indicated that they had an unfavorable view of Swift, while only 11% of Democrats felt the same way.