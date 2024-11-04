Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump, Harris focus on the future of America in closing ads of 2024 presidential campaigns

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5

Aubrie Spady By Aubrie Spady Fox News
Published
Vice President Harris and former President Trump dropped the last ads of their 2024 presidential campaigns — both focusing their final pitch to voters on the "people."

Harris's ad focused on issues and a new generation of leadership, while Trump partnered with several of his most prominent teammates, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Elon Musk, to make the closing statement.

Trump's final ad featured not only his own narration, but those of all the top political figures who were key players throughout his campaign.

"What will we do with this moment? How will we be remembered? Look at the opportunities before us," Trump said in the opening of his closing ad.

TRUMP, HARRIS CAMPAIGNS MAKE FINAL PLAYS AS NATION SITS BARELY ONE DAY FROM ELECTION DAY

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, headlines a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Election Eve, November 4, 2024.

Vice President Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential nominee, headlines a rally in Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Election Eve, November 4, 2024. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News)

The video then turns to Democrat-turned Republican Tulsi Gabbard, who says, "This election really isn't about the left versus the right. It's about we the people, choosing our government and the choice between freedom versus tyranny."

"Nobody has a chronic disease burden like we have. Why are we allowing this to happen to our children?" former independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says. "Ultimately, the only thing that will save our country is if we choose to love our kids more than we hate each other."

The ad also heard from Nicole Shanahan, RFK Jr.'s former running mate and a former Democrat voter.

Vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and Tesla CEO Elon Musk were also featured in Trump's final pitch to voters.

MAJOR POLLSTER DROPS FINAL BATTLEGROUND POLL NUMBERS

"The people dreamed this country," Trump said. "And it's the people who are making america great again."

Donald

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives at a campaign rally at Santander Arena, Monday, Nov. 4, 2024, in Reading, Pennsylvania.  (Evan Vucci)

Harris' ad, titled "Brighter Future," opened with clips of her talking with voters on the campaign trail before she begins speaking about different issues frequently highlighted throughout her campaign.

"Throughout this campaign, I've seen the best of America, and I've seen what is holding you back and weighing you down," Harris said. "High costs, fundamental rights taken away, and politics that have driven fear and division. You deserve better. As president, I'll bring a new generation of leadership."

Vance campaigns in North Carolina

US Senator and Republican vice presidential candidate J.D. Vance speaks during a campaign rally in Sanford, North Carolina, on November 3, 2024.  (Grant Baldwin)

The advertisement played a segment from her closing argument speech in front of the White House.

"The vast majority of people in our country have so much more in common than what separates them. Good people, hardworking people. We see in our fellow Americans, neighbors, not enemies," she continued. "Together, we'll build a brighter future for our nation."

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.

Aubrie Spady is a Writer for Fox News Digital.

