Trump gathers CEOs for unprecedented faith, economy meeting to renew US 'spiritually and financially'

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump will recognize CEOs and business leaders who donate their time to faith-based charitable works and encourage them to continue investing with the White House Faith Office during a luncheon at the White House on Monday.

The president and the White House Faith Office are expected to host the luncheon, which will include more than 60 CEOs and business leaders, in the State Dining Room.

Founder of Hobby Lobby David Greene, Chairman and CEO of Jockey International, Inc. Debra Waller, Quest Events founder Lee Dunlap, Aethon Energy founder Albert Huddleston, Shoppa’s Material Handling founder Jimmy Shoppa and others are expected to attend.

The president will be joined by Cabinet secretaries for the event, where he is expected to deliver remarks to thank the business leaders and encourage a continued partnership with the White House Faith Office.

White House Faith Office senior advisor Pastor Paula White, Faith Director Jenny Korn, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Small Business Administrator Kelly Loeffler will attend the event and also deliver remarks.

The luncheon Monday is the first event of its kind, with White House Faith Office officials telling Fox News Digital that they have invited business leaders who work with faith-based charitable organizations "in a big way domestically and internationally."

The president, in his remarks, is expected to explain why the White House Faith Office is so important to his agenda. He will also encourage business leaders to help the Trump administration, specifically on programs concerning foster care and adoption, fatherhood initiatives, poverty alleviation, substance abuse and prisoner reentry.

"These are purpose-driven individuals who use their wealth for good in the Earth," the official said. "Faith and Economy come together to Make America Great Again—spiritually and financially."

"President Trump is not only making America affordable, prosperous and strong again — he is making our country faith-centered again," Paula White, senior advisor to the White House Faith Office, told Fox News Digital. "CEOs and business leaders who give back their time and treasure is what America is all about."

Trump signed an executive order establishing a White House Faith Office in February.

The office empowers faith-based entities, community organizations and houses of worship "to better serve families and communities," according to the White House.

The office is housed under the Domestic Policy Council and consults with experts in the faith community on policy changes to "better align with American values."