Trump to force out Virginia prosecutor amid pressure to indict Letitia James

U.S. Attorney Erik Siebert is being pushed out of his role as the top prosecutor of the Eastern District of Virginia, a move that comes as some Trump administration officials are seeking to bring charges in that district against New York Attorney General Letitia James.

Siebert's perceived unwillingness to bring charges against James, one of Trump's top political nemeses, is the main reason for his ouster, according to multiple sources who spoke to Fox News.

Siebert, who has worked in the Eastern District of Virginia since 2010, has not yet been confirmed in the Senate and was on track to be. Now, according to one of the sources, the White House has told Siebert to resign or be fired.

A housing and finance banker familiar with the investigation into James told Fox News the mortgage fraud case against her is viable and that she is under scrutiny for, in at least one instance, declaring an investment property she owns as her primary or secondary residence, which would give her better loan terms.

Siebert declined to comment on the news of his ouster.

The Eastern District of Virginia is one of the most closely watched U.S. attorney's offices in the country, known in the aftermath of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks for successfully prosecuting Zacarias Moussaoui, who is serving life in prison for his role in planning the attacks.

The Eastern District of Virginia has since been a go-to office for high-profile national security and counterterrorism cases.

ABC News first reported on the Trump administration’s plans to fire Siebert.

U.S. Pardon Attorney Ed Martin was given authority by Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the investigation of James. Martin's one-time nomination to be D.C. U.S. attorney was withdrawn this year amid concerns from certain Republicans about his lack of experience.

In a letter to Martin last month, James’ attorney Abbe Lowell said he did not think Martin was "conducting a serious investigation or review of ‘mortgage fraud,’ and that, despite the lack of evidence or law, you will take whatever actions you have been directed to take to make good on President Trump’s and Attorney General Bondi’s calls for revenge for that reason alone."

Fox News reached out to James' attorney for comment. The White House and the DOJ declined to comment.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.