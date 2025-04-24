NY AG's office hires attorney that repped Hunter Biden to defend Letitia James against fraud accusations

The New York Attorney General's Office has hired high-powered attorney Abbe Lowell to defend Attorney General Letitia James against fraud accusations being levied against her.

The office confirmed it hired Lowell, who has represented high-profile political figures on both sides of the aisle, including Hunter Biden, Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump, former Sen. Bob Mendez and Bill Clinton.

It is unclear whether taxpayer dollars are going towards James' defense, as the attorney general's office stopped answering questions once Fox News Digital began asking about how Lowell would be compensated.

Lowell will represent James as a private citizen, not as part of Winston & Strawn LLP, where he is a partner.

U.S. Federal Housing Director William Pulte is requesting the Department of Justice investigate James and consider prosecuting her for allegedly falsifying bank documents and records in order to garner more favorable loans. Lowell, who hung up on Fox News Digital when reached by phone, sent a letter to the DOJ Thursday urging them to reject Pulte's request for prosecution.

Local reporting from the Times Union said the attorney general's office indicated the decision to hire Lowell to defend James was, in part, based on their allegation that the Trump administration is pushing a politically motivated criminal referral in response to James bringing a civil case against Donald Trump last year for allegedly inflating asset values to obtain favorable loans.

Lowell, in his letter to the DOJ that was directed to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi, referred to Pulte's criminal referral as "the latest act of improper political retribution" from Trump.

"The stunning hypocrisy of President Trump’s complaint that the Justice Department had been ‘politicized’ and ‘weaponized’ against him is laid bare as he and others in his administration are now asking you to undertake the very same practice," Mr. Lowell wrote.

In his letter, Lowell points to instances where Trump has called for revenge, and instances where the president has personally attacked James.

Lowell also went after the allegations, including that James listed a home in Virginia as her primary residence while serving as a state official in New York. According to Lowell, James had no intention of using the property as a primary residence and her indication of this in a power-of-attorney letter was a mistake. Lowell pointed out there were other documents where James indicated to her lender that the Virginia home would not be her primary residence.

A second accusation of fraud against James accuses her of inflating the number of livable units in a multifamily Brooklyn residence to receive better interest rates. Lowell accuses Pulte of disregarding updated documentation listing the residence as a four-unit multifamily residence, and instead pointing to a certificate of occupancy from 2001.