©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Donald Trump

Trump fires off Memorial Day message targeting 'SCUM' who sought to 'DESTROY' the US

The president asserts the nation 'WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN!'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
President Donald Trump issued one of his signature spicy holiday greetings on Memorial Day. 

The president, who posted the all-caps tirade on Monday morning, called out the "SCUM" who he said had attempted to destroy the nation.

"HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY TO ALL, INCLUDING THE SCUM THAT SPENT THE LAST FOUR YEARS TRYING TO DESTROY OUR COUNTRY THROUGH WARPED RADICAL LEFT MINDS, WHO ALLOWED 21,000,000 MILLION PEOPLE TO ILLEGALLY ENTER OUR COUNTRY, MANY OF THEM BEING CRIMINALS AND THE MENTALLY INSANE, THROUGH AN OPEN BORDER THAT ONLY AN INCOMPETENT PRESIDENT WOULD APPROVE, AND THROUGH JUDGES WHO ARE ON A MISSION TO KEEP MURDERERS, DRUG DEALERS, RAPISTS, GANG MEMBERS, AND RELEASED PRISONERS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD, IN OUR COUNTRY SO THEY CAN ROB, MURDER, AND RAPE AGAIN — ALL PROTECTED BY THESE USA HATING JUDGES WHO SUFFER FROM AN IDEOLOGY THAT IS SICK, AND VERY DANGEROUS FOR OUR COUNTRY," he declared in the first portion of the post.

TRUMP SAYS HE'S ‘NOT HAPPY’ WITH PUTIN AFTER MASSIVE UKRAINE STRIKE

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump departs the White House on May 22, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Trump, who took office a little more than four months ago, asserted that significant progress has been made.

He also appeared to refer to some judges as "MONSTERS." 

AMERICANS SHOULD HONOR MEMORIAL DAY IN THIS WAY, MILITARY SERVICE MEMBERS SUGGEST

"HOPEFULLY THE UNITED STATES SUPREME COURT, AND OTHER GOOD AND COMPASSIONATE JUDGES THROUGHOUT THE LAND, WILL SAVE US FROM THE DECISIONS OF THE MONSTERS WHO WANT OUR COUNTRY TO GO TO HELL. BUT FEAR NOT, WE HAVE MADE GREAT PROGRESS OVER THE LAST 4 MONTHS, AND AMERICA WILL SOON BE SAFE AND GREAT AGAIN! AGAIN, HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY, AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!" he declared.

The president has been frustrated as aspects of his agenda have been hampered amid legal wranglings

TRUMP TO BUILD NATIONAL CENTER FOR HOMELESS VETERANS WITH FUNDS PREVIOUSLY SPENT ON HOUSING FOR ILLEGAL ALIENS

A little less than an hour before firing off the lengthy Memorial Day greeting on Monday morning, the president issued another post that simply read, "HAPPY MEMORIAL DAY!"

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

