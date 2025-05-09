Trump to build national center for homeless veterans with funds previously spent on housing for illegal aliens

FIRST ON FOX: President Donald Trump on Friday signed an executive order to establish a national center for homeless veterans with redirected funds previously spent on services for illegal aliens, Fox News Digital has learned.

The president’s order directs the secretary of veterans affairs to establish the National Center for Warrior Independence on the Veterans Affairs campus in West Los Angeles.

Los Angeles has approximately 3,000 homeless veterans — more than any other city in the country, and accounting for about 10% of all homeless veterans in America, according to the White House.

"The new National Center for Warrior Independence will help them and other veterans like them rebuild their lives," the White House said.

The center will allow veterans from around the nation to seek and receive care, benefits and services "to which they are entitled," the White House said.

The order redirects funds previously spent on housing or other services for illegal aliens to constructing, establishing and maintaining the new center.

"The Center will promote self-sufficiency through housing, substance abuse treatment, and support for productive work for the veterans housed there," the White House explained.

It said the goal is to house up to 6,000 homeless veterans at the center by 2028.

The order also directs the secretary of housing and urban development to use vouchers to support homeless veterans and instructs the secretary of veterans affairs to "restore accountability at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA)."

The order also instructs the VA to take action against individuals who have committed misconduct and to investigate and rectify the Biden administration’s decision to "rehire and reinstate back pay for employees previously fired for misconduct."

The order also ensures that veterans will have access to increased options for care, benefits and services — including reduced wait times for Veterans Health Administration appointments through options such as expanded hours, weekend appointments and virtual healthcare.

The order also directs a feasibility study at the Manchester VA Medical Center to expand services to support a full-service medical center in New Hampshire.

"President Trump strongly believes that every veteran deserves our gratitude, and that the federal government should treat veterans like the heroes they are," the White House said.