Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MILITARY

Americans should honor Memorial Day in this way, military service members suggest

Navy sailors, Marines and Coast Guard share personal Memorial Day traditions at Fleet Week NYC

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile , Khloe Quill Fox News
Published
close
Active-duty Navy, Marines and Coast Guard share ways to honor Memorial Day Video

Active-duty Navy, Marines and Coast Guard share ways to honor Memorial Day

While in New York for Fleet Week, active-duty Navy, Marines and Coast Guard members share suggestions for ways to commemorate Memorial Day.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, although the day is often paired with backyard barbecues and beach days.

During Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, active members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard visited the Big Apple to connect with the public and spread awareness of how men and women in uniform protect the nation.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, several members shared how they believe Americans should honor Memorial Day and remember those who served before them.

WHAT IS RUCKING? THIS POPULAR FITNESS TREND GOES BACK TO BASICS FOR BIG GAINS

Chief Virgil Newton of the U.S. Navy urged Americans to remember the sacrifices made while enjoying get-togethers with family and friends.

Military personnel at a Fleet Week event in Times Square (NYC). One does a chin-up while a crowd looks on.

During Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, active members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard took on the Big Apple to connect with the public. (Fox News)

"I think it’s important that we remember to do those things," he said. "Because the folks who made those kinds of sacrifices would want us to."

"They’re not able to do that with their families and enjoy those times with friends, so … have a good time, but remember the sacrifices that were made."

ARMY MEDIC SPEAKS OUT AFTER BEING HONORED FOR SAVING 14-YEAR-OLD GIRL'S LIFE: 'CALL OF DUTY'

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Samantha Corcoran also encouraged Americans to get together and share stories of the fallen.

"Have a good time, but remember the sacrifices that were made."

Katelynn Bell of the U.S. Navy Reserve agreed with her fellow PAO, sharing that she and her own military family share stories and photos each Memorial Day.

"I like to look back at photos and letters that my grandfather wrote in World War II; he was an Army officer," she said.  

A crowd of military personnel gathered in NYC to celebrate Fleet Week and the Navy's 250 year anniversary.

As the U.S. Navy marks its 250th anniversary this year, there’s a particular reflection among service members. (Fox News)

Bell went on to suggest, "You can talk with your family, you can look back on photos … read history books."

"I think it’s important to consider the impact these sacrifices have on our freedom and on our security today," she said. "It’s very real once you begin looking back."

FIRST LADY MELANIA TRUMP WELCOMES MILITARY MOMS TO WHITE HOUSE FOR MOTHER'S DAY

U.S. Marine Corps manager Joel del Rosario encouraged Americans to take some time to learn about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is a very important day in America – it’s a chance to remember," he said. "I recommend everybody takes a little bit of time, research the holiday, think about what it means."

One of the military members smiling while performing a chin-up on the bar outside of the Navy display setup.

Chief Virgil Newton (pictured left) of the U.S. Navy urged Americans to remember the sacrifices made while enjoying get-togethers with family and friends. (Fox News)

Navy third-class construction mechanic Charles Smock, who hails from a construction battalion lineage, suggested honoring the day in a way that "you feel is necessary."

Smock said he likes to hang flags at the grave sites of veterans, including his own grandparents.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"We’ll put out flags and have a family gathering and share stories with other people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and … reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going," he said.

NYC Fleet Week kicks off as Marines, Navy mark 250th anniversary Video

As the U.S. Navy marks its 250th anniversary this year, there’s a particular reflection among service members, including Chief Newton, who is a fourth-generation Navy member.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Looking back over the past 250 years, my family, my direct lineage, has served for about half of that," he said. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle.

"What we’ve established in these 250 years, the presence that we have and the trajectory that we have going forward, is awe-inspiring."

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.