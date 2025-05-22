Americans should honor Memorial Day in this way, military service members suggest

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Memorial Day is a time to remember those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, although the day is often paired with backyard barbecues and beach days.

During Fleet Week 2025 in New York City, active members of the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard visited the Big Apple to connect with the public and spread awareness of how men and women in uniform protect the nation.

In an interview with Fox News Digital, several members shared how they believe Americans should honor Memorial Day and remember those who served before them.

Chief Virgil Newton of the U.S. Navy urged Americans to remember the sacrifices made while enjoying get-togethers with family and friends.

"I think it’s important that we remember to do those things," he said. "Because the folks who made those kinds of sacrifices would want us to."

"They’re not able to do that with their families and enjoy those times with friends, so … have a good time, but remember the sacrifices that were made."

U.S. Coast Guard Public Affairs Officer (PAO) Samantha Corcoran also encouraged Americans to get together and share stories of the fallen.

Katelynn Bell of the U.S. Navy Reserve agreed with her fellow PAO, sharing that she and her own military family share stories and photos each Memorial Day.

"I like to look back at photos and letters that my grandfather wrote in World War II; he was an Army officer," she said.

Bell went on to suggest, "You can talk with your family, you can look back on photos … read history books."

"I think it’s important to consider the impact these sacrifices have on our freedom and on our security today," she said. "It’s very real once you begin looking back."

U.S. Marine Corps manager Joel del Rosario encouraged Americans to take some time to learn about the true meaning of Memorial Day.

"Memorial Day is a very important day in America – it’s a chance to remember," he said. "I recommend everybody takes a little bit of time, research the holiday, think about what it means."

Navy third-class construction mechanic Charles Smock, who hails from a construction battalion lineage, suggested honoring the day in a way that "you feel is necessary."

Smock said he likes to hang flags at the grave sites of veterans, including his own grandparents.

"We’ll put out flags and have a family gathering and share stories with other people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this country, and … reflect on where we’ve been and where we’re going," he said.

As the U.S. Navy marks its 250th anniversary this year, there’s a particular reflection among service members, including Chief Newton, who is a fourth-generation Navy member.

"Looking back over the past 250 years, my family, my direct lineage, has served for about half of that," he said.

"What we’ve established in these 250 years, the presence that we have and the trajectory that we have going forward, is awe-inspiring."