Trump endorses Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy’s son-in-law for Congress

'HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!' Trump asserted

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
President Donald Trump has endorsed Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy's son-in-law, Michael Alfonso, for Congress.

"Michael is the son-in-law of our GREAT Secretary of Transportation, Sean Duffy, and the wonderful Rachel Campos-Duffy, of FoxNews, one of the most popular (and talented!) anchors in all of Television," the president declared in a Tuesday night Truth Social post.

"Michael Alfonso has been a WINNER all of his life, comes from a truly spectacular family, and has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Representative from Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump asserted.

SCOOP: PRO-TRUMP CONSERVATIVE GRANDSON OF CUBAN REFUGEES LAUNCHES BID FOR CONGRESS IN WISCONSIN

Left: Transportation Sec. Sean Duffy; Right: Sean Duffy's son-in-law Michael Alfonso

Left: Sean Duffy, U.S. secretary of transportation, during a news conference at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Friday, Oct. 24, 2025. Right: Michael Alfonso during Turning Point USA's annual AmericaFest conference in Phoenix, Ariz., on Dec. 21, 2025. (Left: Ryan Collerd/Bloomberg via Getty Images; Right: Olivier Touron / AFP via Getty Images)

Alfonoso noted in a post on X, "It is my greatest honor to accept this endorsement from President Donald J. Trump. He is truly the greatest president of all time, and I pledge to be a steadfast MAGA warrior for the people of Wisconsin’s 7th District."

Trump also endorsed GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany, who currently represents Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, but is running for governor.

HOUSE REPUBLICAN JUMPS INTO SWING STATE'S OPEN GOVERNOR'S RACE: ‘I KNOW HOW TO CLEAN UP THE BULL’

Rep. Tom Tiffany

Rep. Tom Tiffany, R-Wis., leaves the U.S. Capitol after the last votes of the week outside on Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"Tom Tiffany has my Complete and Total Endorsement to be the next Governor of Wisconsin — HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!" Trump declared in a Monday night Truth Social post issued minutes after the post backing Alfonso for Congress.

WISCONSIN ‘REFUSING TO LEARN THE LESSON’ OF MINNESOTA AFTER FRAUD SCANDAL, GOP GUBERNATORIAL HOPEFUL WARNS

President Donald Trump

President Donald Trump waves as he walks across the South Lawn after arriving on Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., Jan. 27, 2026, following a trip to Iowa. (SAUL LOEB / AFP via Getty Images)

"I’m honored to earn President Trump’s endorsement," Tiffany noted in a post on X. "Just one year into his second term, wages are rising, gas prices are down, our economy is growing, and our border is secure. It’s time to restore common-sense leadership to Madison."

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

