Former President Trump endorses Ohio's JR Majewski for Congress

Former President Trump endorsed JR Majewski on Sunday for Congress in Ohio's 9th district.

In the endorsement, Trump said that Majewski will be a "fantastic Congressman" for the district. He will face Democrat Marcy Kaptur in November's election.

"In Congress, J.R. will promote American Energy, Secure the Border, Support our Farmers, Protect Life, Defend the Second Amendment, Fight for Election Integrity, and Provide our Veterans with the Care they Deserve," Trump said in the announcement.

Trump also said that Majewski's opponent "is fully controlled by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Radical Left."

"She wants to stay there forever and do nothing," Trump said of Kaptur.

Majewski tweeted that he's "beyond honored" to receive the endorsement.

"I’m beyond honored to have earned President Trumps endorsement and I look forward to serving each and everyone in Ohio’s 9th Congressional District!," Majewski said.