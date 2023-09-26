Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump demands court ignore DOJ request for gag order

Trump's lawyers claim gag order would violate free speech

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for September 26

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former President Donald Trump pushed back on a Department of Justice request for a gag order regarding his prosecution. 

The Trump legal team published a 25-page brief condemning the DOJ's request, citing freedom of speech and the necessity of transparency.

"The prosecution would silence President Trump, amid a political campaign where his right to criticize the government is at its zenith, all to avoid a public rebuke of this prosecution. However, ‘above all else, the First Amendment means that government has no power to restrict expression because of its message, its ideas, its subject matter, or its content,’" the brief states.

Donald Trump wearing a red make america great again hat

The Trump legal team published a 25-page brief condemning the DOJ's request, citing freedom of speech and the necessity of transparency. (Sean Rayford/Getty Images)

TRUMP RESPONDS TO DEM EFFORTS TO BAN HIM FROM 2024 BALLOTS, SAYS FIRST AMENDMENT PROTECTS HIM

The document adds, "The prosecution may not like President’s Trump’s entirely valid criticisms, but neither it nor this Court are the filter for what the public may hear."

The brief was filed Monday and disputes claims by prosecutors that Trump's history of inflammatory comments about political opponents threaten legal proceedings.

Special counsel Jack Smith's team is aiming to restrict the former president's ability to comment on the case, claiming his famously fiery and antagonistic rhetoric could affect jurors' perceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics