Trump criticizes 2 Supreme Court justices by name over tariff ruling

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President Donald Trump issued a lengthy lament for two of his Supreme Court justices' $159 billion ruling against tariffs and likely "ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship" and showing "so little respect to our country, and its people."

"I don't want loyalty, but I do want and expect it for our Country," Trump's 545-word Truth Social post read Sunday night, showing his disappointment in Justices Neil Gorsuch and Amy Coney Barrett. "Yes, I have another way of doing Tariffs, but it is far slower, and more laborious than what was just determined, in a close decision, to be 'illegal' or 'unconstitutional,' with three powerful, and highly accurate, dissents! Well, maybe Neil, and Amy, just had a really bad day, but our Country can only handle so many decisions of that magnitude before it breaks down, and cracks!!!"

"Sometimes decisions have to be allowed to use Good, Strong, Common Sense as a guide."

TRUMP SAYS SUPREME COURT RULING AGAINST BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER WOULD BENEFIT CHINA

"A negative ruling on Birthright Citizenship, on top of the recent Supreme Court Tariff catastrophe, is not Economically sustainable for the United States of America!"

The birthright citizenship ruling remains pending before the Supreme Court, with a decision expected before the end of June or in early July. Trump has sought to end the practice of "birth tourism," where foreign nationals have put their family's stake in automatic U.S. citizenship of their children born while in the U.S.

"I choose people to help our Country, not to hurt it," Trump's post read, "and now, based on what I witnessed recently by being the first President in History to attend a Supreme Court session (Which fact was not even recognized or acknowledged, out of respect for the position of President, by the Court — Something which did not go unnoticed by the Fake News Media!), they will be ruling against us on Birthright Citizenship, making us the only Country in the World that practices this unsustainable, unsafe, and incredibly costly DISASTER."

JUSTICE JOHN ROBERTS: WE'RE NOT 'POLITICAL ACTORS,' NOT AN 'ACCURATE UNDERSTANDING' OF US

The Supreme Court delivered a 6-3 decision against Trump's International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) use of tariffs for national security and trade in late February. Gorsuch, Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts ruled with liberal Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

Only Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel Alito and Brett Kavanaugh dissented against the constitutionality of using IEEPA to levy tariffs on foreign goods and countries amid multiple wars.

"I 'Love' Justice Neil Gorsuch! He’s a really smart and good man, but he voted against me, and our Country, on Tariffs, a devastating move," Trump's post began. "How do I reconcile this? So bad, and hurtful to our Country. I have, likewise, always liked and respected Amy Coney Barrett, but the same thing with her.

SUPREME COURT KILLS TRUMP’S ‘LIBERATION DAY’ TARIFFS — BUT 4 OTHER LAWS COULD RESURRECT THEM

"They were appointed by me, and yet have hurt our Country so badly! I do not believe they meant to do so, but their decision on Tariffs cost the United States 159 Billion Dollars that we have to pay back to enemies, and people, companies, and Countries, that have been ripping us off for years. It’s hardly believable!"

Trump added he was fine with the ruling if they had just not left the door open for companies to come back to ask for the tariffs money back, something the ruling did not expressly allow, but ultimately has forced the Trump administration to respond to.

"They could have solved that situation with a 'tiny' sentence, 'Any money paid by others to the United States does not have to be paid back,'" Trump wrote. "Why wouldn’t they have done so?

CHIEF JUSTICE ROBERTS WARNS AGAINST PERSONAL ATTACKS ON JUDGES AS ‘DANGEROUS’ AFTER TRUMP COURT TIRADE

"With certain Republican Nominated Justices that we have on the Supreme Court, the Democrats don’t really need to 'PACK THE COURT' any longer. In fact, I should be the one wanting to PACK THE COURT!"

Trump suggested some of the conservative justices should follow the liberal justices' political interpretations of the law on behalf of the people and ideology they represent.

"I'm working so hard to, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and then people that I appointed have shown so little respect to our Country, and its people," he continued. "What is the reason for this? They have to do the right thing, but it’s really OK for them to be loyal to the person that appointed them to 'almost' the highest position in the land, that is, a Justice of the United States Supreme Court."

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"Democrat Justices always remain true to the people that honored them for that very special Nomination. They don’t waver, no matter how good or bad a case may be, but Republican Justices often go out of their way to oppose me, because they want to show how 'independent' or, 'above it all,' they are."