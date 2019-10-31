Trump identifies 'Conan,' military dog in Baghdadi raid, says she will visit White House

The heroic military dog who helped take out ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is headed to the White House.

President Trump on Wednesday tweeted a photo of the dog — who he identified as "Conan" — and said the pup will be "leaving the Middle East for the White House sometime next week!"

The photo of Conan, who Newsweek reports was named after comedian and talk show host Conan O'Brien, is clearly edited and shows Trump awarding the military pooch a medal. Trump dubbed it a "very cute recreation," but said the "'live' version of Conan" will be visiting Washington, D.C. soon.

The Belgian Malinois' name was not previously disclosed, as it was classified information. The dog's name had remained a military secret because of the nature of the raid that killed Baghdadi on Saturday.

Conan was hurt during the mission after being exposed to live electrical wires while pursing Baghdadi through a tunnel underneath a compound in northwestern Syria, Gen. Frank McKenzie, who leads U.S. Central Command, said. The dog, who has worked with special operations forces for four years and taken part in about 50 missions, has since returned to active duty.

McKenzie said military working dogs, or MWDs, are "critical members of our forces."

The tough dog, trained since birth to serve alongside U.S. troops, "performed a tremendous service," Gen. Mark Milley, the chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, previously told reporters.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.