Trump grants clemency to 2 Army officers accused of war crimes, restores rank to Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher

President Trump has granted clemency to two Army officers -- 1st Lt. Clint Lorance, who will be set free from Fort Leavenworth, Kansas, as soon as today, six years after being found guilty of second-degree murder, and Maj. Matt Golsteyn, a former Green Beret, who will have his murder charge dropped. Additionally, Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher will have his rank restored to chief petty officer after being docked a pay grade after being convicted of posing for a photo with a dead Islamic State (ISIS) fighter.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump signed an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army First Lieutenant Clint Lorance, an Executive Grant of Clemency (Full Pardon) for Army Major Mathew Golsteyn, and an order directing the promotion of Special Warfare Operator First Class Edward R. Gallagher to the grade of E-7, the rank he held before he was tried and found not guilty of nearly all of the charges against him," the White House said in a statement Friday night.

Lorance was convicted of second-degree murder in 2013 and is six years into serving a 19-year sentence at Fort Leavenworth for ordering his soldiers to open fire and kill three men in Afghanistan. Lorence’s supporters say he killed Taliban fighters. Nine members of his unit testified against him, saying the men were innocent.

Gallagher, a 15-year SEAL whose case garnered national attention, was found not guilty of murdering an ISIS fighter in Iraq in 2017 but was convicted in July of a lesser charge of posing for a photo with the dead ISIS prisoner's corpse.

His punishment included a reduction in rank from chief petty officer to 1st class petty officer, which would have cost him about $200,000 in retirement funds. His family and defense team were fighting to have his rank restored.

"Restoring Eddie's rank is a sign of true leadership and shows how much the president cares about the men and women fighting on the ground -- and how wrong the bureaucratic brass of the Navy has been throughout this entire farce of a case," the Gallagher family had said in a statement to Fox News. "This is why our war fighters love this president."

"Letting Eddie retire as chief [petty officer] grants our family the dignity it is owed after two decades of fighting on the front lines of the War on Terror," they said. "Eddie has sacrificed so much, and we are so grateful the president recognizes this sacrifice and [could grant] Eddie the ability to retire in peace."

Golsteyn was charged with premeditated murder in the 2010 death of a suspected Taliban bomb maker.

It was the second time the Army investigated the 2010 case involving Matt Golsteyn. An initial probe didn't find sufficient evidence to bring charges. A second investigation was opened in 2016 and Golsteyn was charged in December 2018. He faced life in prison if convicted.

His family had called the case a "complete set-up," a "farce" and a "kangaroo court."

Trump had tweeted on Oct. 12 that he was reviewing Golsteyn's case.

"Matthew is a highly decorated Green Beret who is being tried for killing a Taliban bomb maker," the president wrote. "We train our boys to be killing machines, then prosecute them when they kill!

The president's tweet gave them hope, Julie Golsteyn had said.

"I don't know how much more ridiculous it can get," she added. "Matt was cleared and then their story changed. It is so rigged."

Fox New's Pete Hegseth is expected to interview Golsteyn and his wife Julie on "Fox & Friends" on Sunday. Hegseth first announced earlier in November that President Trump was expected to take "imminent" action in the cases.