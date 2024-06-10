Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Trump classified documents judge rules on motion to dismiss case

Judge Cannon has rejected multiple other motions already to dismiss the case

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
The federal judge presiding over the classified documents case against former President Trump has denied a motion to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment. 

Trump’s legal team had sought to throw out more than a half-dozen of the 41 counts in the indictment, which accuses the former commander-in-chief of illegally hoarding classified documents from his presidency and conspiring with others to conceal sensitive files from the federal government. 

Trump speaking at a rally while wearing a red MAGA hat

Republican presidential candidate, former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Las Vegas.  (AP Photo/John Locher)

The defendants had challenged counts related to obstruction and false statements, but U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon issued an order Monday saying that "the identified deficiencies, even if generating some arguable confusion, are either permitted by law, raise evidentiary challenges not appropriate for disposition at this juncture, and/or do not require dismissal even if technically deficient, so long as the jury is instructed appropriately and presented with adequate verdict forms as to each Defendants' alleged conduct."

Cannon has rejected multiple other motions already to dismiss the case, including one that suggested that the Presidential Records Act authorized Trump to keep the documents with him after he left the White House and to designate them as his personal files.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

