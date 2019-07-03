Trump declares push for census citizenship question not over, calls reports ‘FAKE’

President Trump abruptly declared Wednesday that his administration is continuing to fight to include a citizenship question as part of the census, despite his own Commerce secretary saying hours earlier they were moving forward without it in response to a court ruling.

“The News Reports about the Department of Commerce dropping its quest to put the Citizenship Question on the Census is incorrect or, to state it differently, FAKE!” Trump tweeted on Wednesday. “We are absolutely moving forward, as we must, because of the importance of the answer to this question.”

Trump had tweeted Tuesday night that he “asked the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice to do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion.” But he did not, at the time, directly contradict the message from the department responsible for the once-a-decade national headcount.

Just hours before that tweet, Secretary Wilbur Ross had announced that his department was going ahead with printing the census without the question.

“The Census Bureau has started the process of printing the decennial questionnaires without the question,” Ross said in a statement. “My focus, and that of the Bureau and the entire Department is to conduct a complete and accurate census.”

Ross’ statement seemed to indicate they were dropping the issue, at least for the time being, but Trump now claims that is not the case.

Ross’ decision came in response to last week’s Supreme Court’s decision that blocked the citizenship question, at least for now. The opinion cited Ross’ purported reason for the question – that the Justice Department requested it to better enforce the Voting Rights Act – and said that it was really more of a “distraction” than an actual reason.

The New York attorney general’s office also said Tuesday that the Justice Department decided to print the 2020 Census without the citizenship question sought by the Trump administration.

The Department of Commerce is currently not commenting on the matter.

