Trump claims he would’ve canceled most of his campaign rallies if coronavirus didn’t hit

President Trump told a crowd of supporters in Pennsylvania on Thursday that he would’ve canceled most of his rallies if coronavirus didn’t hit -- insisting the pandemic is the reason he's locked in a tough contest with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

“If we didn’t get hit by the plague, between us, I would’ve canceled most of the rallies," Trump said during a rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe. "I wouldn’t need them."

“Before the China virus this election was over,” the president continued. “Now I've got to back to work.”

Tearing into his opponent, Trump promised Pennsylvanians that Biden would “surrender your jobs to China” and would “surrender your nation to the radical left wing mob.”

“Biden spent the last 47 years shipping Pennsylvania jobs to China and other nations. I spent the last four bringing them back,” Trump said, adding that he ended the last administration’s “pure war” on fracking, coal and natural gas, major industries in the state.

Trump noted that he is “truly an environmentalist.” “You have to understand… all these places, China, fuming up while we're doing our job beautiful, no. They have to do their job also otherwise it just doesn't work the way it's supposed to.” He touted his work pulling out of the Paris Climate Accords.

TRUMP TO AWARD MEDAL OF HONOR ON 9/11 TO SOLDIER WHO RESCUED 75 HOSTAGES

The president hit his opponent for wearing masks during the pandemic. After telling his audience to wear a mask over the holiday weekend, he said: "Did you ever see a man that likes a mask as much as him?”

“This guy’s got some big issues,” he continued.

Trump also accused his opponent of being anti-police. “Biden will never protect your jobs or family. He is a puppet of the socialist, Marxist, cop-hating extremists.” He said that Biden had spent an entire summer silent while “rioters, looters and violent extremists marched through the streets chanting ‘death to America.’”

“Biden's plan is to appease domestic terrorists. My plan is to arrest them and prosecute them.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Trump and Biden have been hitting the key swing state hard this month, with Biden visiting Pittsburgh earlier this week. Both 2020 candidates are set to visit Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the site of the Flight 93 National Memorial, next Friday on the 19th anniversary of 9/11.