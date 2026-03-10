REPS. FINE, SELF, HARRIS, Enough is enough: We'll block the Senate until the SAVE Act passes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Wednesday marks one month since House Republicans took a bold stand for the soul of our democracy by passing the SAVE America Act.

This common-sense legislation requires proof of citizenship to vote and a voter ID — basic measures any American can support. Yet, in the marble halls of the Senate, Majority Leader John Thune, R-S.D., is playing games, refusing to even bring the bill to the floor for debate.

Enough is enough. It's time for House Republicans to draw a line in the sand: We are prepared to vote no on any Senate legislation until the upper chamber stops dragging its feet and passes the SAVE America Act.

THE HITCHHIKER’S GUIDE TO THE 'TALKING FILIBUSTER' AND THE SAVE ACT

Let's be crystal clear about what's at stake. In an era when our elections are under constant threat from fraud, illegal votes and shadowy influences, the SAVE America Act isn't just policy — it's a lifeline for the republic.

Requiring proof of citizenship ensures that oly American voices shape America's future. Voter ID? That's not controversial; it's essential.

We've seen the chaos in states without these safeguards — ballots cast by noncitizens, dead voters mysteriously rising from the grave, and harvesting of questionable mail-in ballots with the power to tip the scales in favor of the radical left. The American people know this.

SCHUMER, DEMS' GOAL IS TO 'TIE PEOPLE DOWN' SO THEY CAN'T CAMPAIGN, THUNE SAYS

A whopping 71% of all Americans support these election integrity reforms. That's not just conservatives; that's independents, moderates and even some Democrats.

In an era when our elections are under constant threat from fraud, illegal votes and shadowy influences, the SAVE America Act isn't just policy — it's a lifeline for the republic.

While Americans demand real action to secure our elections, Senate Republicans are twiddling their thumbs on feel-good fluff that would make a circus clown blush. In the past month alone, they've found time to pass a resolution celebrating a Mardi Gras dog parade in the Senate. The Republican majority can and must do better.

Just last week, the House passed Thune's Tribal Trust Land Homeownership Act — dozens of House conservatives voted no because it's outrageous that we're fast-tracking niche bills while election integrity reforms sit stalled in the Senate. If they can't muster the spine for real issues, why reward their inaction?

DAVID MARCUS: PASSING THE SAVE AMERICA ACT TO SAVE CORNYN IS A FAIR DEAL

Over the weekend, President Donald Trump laid it out simply: He won't sign any legislation crossing his desk until the SAVE America Act is passed. President Trump understands what the elites in Washington often forget — that our elections are the bedrock of freedom. Without secure voting, everything else crumbles: our economy, our borders, our very way of life.

Radical progressive Democrats and their media allies howl about "voter suppression" and "Jim Crow 2.0," but that's just code for wanting open doors to fraud. They fear the SAVE America Act because it levels the playing field, ensuring every legal vote counts and every illegal one does not.

MIKE LEE CALLS SCHUMER'S 'JIM CROW 2.0' ATTACK ON VOTER ID BILL 'PARANOID FANTASY'

House Republicans, we've got the power — and the duty — to force the Senate's hand. The bottom line is this: We're prepared to vote no on bills emerging from the Senate until they prioritize the SAVE America Act. No more dog parade resolutions. No more niche legislation. Nothing moves until election integrity does. This isn't brinkmanship; it's principle.

We've seen what happens when we compromise with the swamp — endless giveaways to special interests while the American worker gets shafted. By holding firm, we're not just protecting votes; we're honoring the millions who showed up in 2024 to reclaim our country from the Biden-Harris nightmare.

Critics may scream that our strategy is "obstructionism," but let's call it what it is: Thune and his crew are the real blockers, slow-walking a wildly popular bill while chasing side quests.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

Force the showdown — put Democrats on the Senate floor in a full "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington" moment, making them own their stance: "Yes, we want noncitizens voting in our elections."

Democrats can only talk for so long before the question inevitably comes down to a simple majority vote, and the SAVE America Act will be on its way to President Trump's desk.

This is the American people's fight. They've endured stolen opportunities, inflated prices and open borders under Democratic rule. The SAVE America Act is our chance to lock in conservative wins for good.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

House Republicans, it's time to lead since our colleagues in the Senate won't. Block the fluff, pass the SAVE America Act and make elections secure again.

The clock is ticking, Sen. Thune. Your move.

Republican Keith Self represents Texas's 3rd congressional district in the United States House of Representatives

Republican Mark Harris represents North Carolina's 8th congressional district in the United States House of Representatives.