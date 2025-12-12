Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Trump to honor USA 'Miracle on Ice' team during Congressional Gold Medal Act signing

Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig and Buzz Schneider wil be in attendance

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik , Patrick Ward Fox News
President Donald Trump will honor the 1980 United States men's Olympic hockey team that famously defeated the Soviet Union on their way to earning a gold medal in Lake Placid during the Congressional Gold Medal Act signing on Friday.

The team, which featured players fresh out of college, completed the "Miracle on Ice" in a stunning upset over the Soviets, who were considered the favorites and an international powerhouse for years.

The victory catapulted the Americans into the gold-medal game, where the Stars and Stripes defeated Finland to earn gold.

Mike Eruzione, Jim Craig, Buzz Schneider and the late Herb Brooks' widow and children are slated to be in attendance.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

