Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Donald Trump

Trump briefed on 'real and specific threats' from Iran to assassinate him, campaign says

Trump's campaign alleged Iran was seeking to destabilize and sow chaos in the US

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: Americans want Trump back in office Video

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna: Americans want Trump back in office

Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-Fla., says Americans want a leader like former President Trump on 'The Ingraham Angle.'

Former President Trump was briefed Tuesday about "real and specific threats" from Iran to assassinate the Republican presidential candidate, according to his campaign. 

Iran’s aim to assassinate Trump is part of the Islamic Republic’s efforts to "destabilize and sow chaos in the United States," Trump Campaign Communications Director Steven Cheung said in a press release. 

Trump speaking about tax deal

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump speaks about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center, on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, in Savannah, Ga. (AP/Evan Vucci)

IRAN SPOUTS ‘PROPAGANDA’ FROM UN PODIUM, CALLS ON MIDDLE EAST TO UNITE BEHIND TEHRAN

"Intelligence officials have identified that these continued and coordinated attacks have heightened in the past few months, and law enforcement officials across all agencies are working to ensure President Trump is protected and the election is free from interference," Cheung said. 

"Make no mistake, the terror regime in Iran loves the weakness of Kamala Harris, and is terrified of the strength and resolve of President Trump. He will let nothing stop him or get in his way to fight for the American people and to Make America Great Again." 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 

More from Politics