Trump says Biden is letting 'radical climate extremists run our country' as US sees record-high gas prices

EXCLUSIVE: Former President Trump told Fox News that President Joe Biden is "letting the radical climate extremists run our country while the world burns," as gas prices in the U.S. surge to record-highs amid Russia’s war against Ukraine.

"Energy prices are skyrocketing — they are going to infinity, all because of Joe Biden," Trump told Fox News.

Americans are experiencing the highest gas prices since the 2007-09 financial crisis, with the national gas price average reaching more than $4 per gallon — the highest average to date, according to AAA.

Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on all imports of Russian oil, gas and energy to the United States, targeting the "main artery" of Russia's economy amid Putin’s war on Ukraine, but warned that the ban would cost American families.

Russian oil exports account for about one-third of Europe’s oil imports, however, for the U.S., Russian exports are just under 10% of U.S. overall imports.

"This was a war that should have never happened," Trump told Fox News. "There is no way Putin would have done it if I were president."

Bipartisan heat

Biden has been criticized by both Democrats and Republicans for the high gas prices, which have risen sharply under his administration even before Russia’s invasion. Many have publicly called for him to open up oil and gas drilling in the U.S. to lessen the country’s dependence on foreign oil.

"We have the oil under our feet, liquid gold," Trump said. "But instead, we are thinking of buying oil from Venezuela, Iran and others who do not exactly love America."

Trump was reacting to reports that the Biden administration is weighing purchasing petroleum from Iran, Saudi Arabia and Venezuela.

"Joe Biden is letting the radical climate extremists run our country, while the world burns," Trump told Fox News. "Everyone is suffering because our leaders have no idea what they are doing."

Trump added: "Bring back American energy independence and American dominance."

Blaming Putin

The former president’s comments came as the White House is blaming Russian President Vladimir Putin for the record-high gas prices in the U.S., even coining the surge as the "#PutinPriceHike," and vowing that Biden will do everything he can to shield Americans from "pain at the pump."

On Wednesday, though, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said restarting construction of the Keystone XL pipeline was not one of the options on the table.

"If we’re trying to bring about more supply that does not address any problem," Psaki said. "The pipeline is just a delivery mechanism – it’s not an oil field, so it does not provide more supply into the system."

When pressed further on whether restarting the pipeline is something the White House is considering, Psaki said: "There’s no plans for that, and it would not address any of the problems we’re having currently."

GOP criticism

Biden has been facing criticism from Republicans, who have been urging him to lift his executive orders that canceled the Keystone XL pipeline from Canada and froze new oil and gas leases on federal lands.

Biden, this week, though, said it is "not true" that his administration is holding back domestic energy production, warning that gas prices will "go up further" from their current record levels, and reiterated his support for government spending on renewable energy sources and criticizing the oil and gas industry for not taking full advantage of drilling opportunities in the U.S.

Biden was asked Tuesday if he had a message for the American people on gas prices.

"They’re going to go up," he said.

When asked what is he going to do about it, Biden replied: "Can’t do much right now. Russia is responsible."

Trump's warning

Meanwhile, during a separate interview with Fox News last month just days after Russia launched its multi-front war on Ukraine, Trump said the invasion could lead to "world war."

"Thousands of people, I mean, this can lead to much bigger than this one area," Trump warned. "This could lead to a lot of other countries and can lead to world war."

Trump said "you never know how it starts, in a world war."

"You never think a war is going to come out of it," he continued. "All of a sudden, you end up in a world war."

He added: "This is a very dangerous period for our nation, for the country."