Trump returns to campaign trail with trip to Florida; Biden traveling to Ohio

The battle between incumbent President Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden is coming to a head, with just a little more than three weeks until the November presidential election and millions of Americans already voting.

The race was upended two weeks ago when Trump announced that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was subsequently hospitalized at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center for three nights.

But on Saturday night, Trump's physician, Dr. Sean Conley, said the president has been cleared to return to an active schedule and has met criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to end isolation.

"This evening I am happy to report that in addition to the President meeting CDC criteria for the safe discontinuation of isolation, this morning's COVID PCR sample demonstrates, by currently recognized standards, he is no longer considered a transmission risk to others," the memo from Conley said.

Here's what you need to know about the presidential campaigns and how they'll be spending Monday, Oct. 12, 2020, just 23 days away from the election.

President Trump:

The president is holding a rally in the vital battleground state of Florida on Monday evening, his first since he tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump is slated to speak at 7 p.m. ET at the event in Sanford, Fla., just north of Orlando.

An aggregate of polls by RealClearPolitics shows Biden leading Trump by 3.7 percentage points in Florida.

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden:

The former vice president is traveling to Ohio to campaign in Cincinnati and Toledo. Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in Toledo on the U.S. economy in the afternoon, and then head to Cincinnati for a voter mobilization event.

A RealClearPolitics average shows Biden with a slim lead of 2.7 percentage points.

Vice President Mike Pence:

Pence will also be campaigning in Ohio on Monday, with a planned rally at concrete contractor Nickolas Savko & Sons in Columbus.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris:

The California senator said she will participate in Judge Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court confirmation hearings -- which begin Monday -- remotely.

“Due to Judiciary Committee Republicans’ refusal to take common sense steps to protect members, aides, Capitol complex workers, and members of the media, Senator Harris plans to participate in this week’s hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building,” a spokesperson for Harris said in a statement.