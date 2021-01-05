Pro-Trump attorney Cleta Mitchell resigns from firm following explosive phone call

A GOP lawyer affiliated with President Trump, Cleta Mitchell, resigned Tuesday from her law firm following the Jan. 2 call where Trump asked Georgia officials to "find" him votes to beat President-elect Joe Biden.

Mitchell, a partner in her firm for nearly 20 years, announced her resignation one day after Milwaukee-based Foley & Lardner Law Firm released a statement noting their concern over her involvement in the call.

TRUMP URGED GEORGIA ELECTION OFFICIAL TO 'FIND' VOTES IN PHONE CALL, INSISTING HE WON: REPORT

On Sunday, the Washington Post released audio of a call that took place Saturday between Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. The president refused to acknowledge his loss to Biden and asked the top Georgia election official over the phone to "find 11,780 votes."

Trump was accompanied on the call by White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Mitchell, who previously was not known to be on Trump’s legal election team.

The national law firm later released a statement saying it was "concerned" by her involvement, and said the firm had no affiliation with any political parties or members involved in the presidential election.

"Our policy did allow our attorneys to participate in observing election recounts and similar actions on a voluntary basis in their individual capacity as private citizens so long as they did not act as legal advisers," the firm said in a statement Monday.

Mitchell's role on the Trump team is unclear, but she said in her resignation statement that, "After discussions with my firm’s management, I have decided that it is in both of our interests that I leave the Firm."

The political law attorney said that the firm, clients and colleagues had been "inundated" with "hateful, vile, and offensive attacks" following the phone call, and that was a leading factor in her decision to leave.

Trump leaned heavily on Mitchell during Saturday’s call, where she said Georgia secretary of state officials withheld documents, though state officials rejected her claims as "inaccurate."

Mitchell previously served as a Democrat in Oklahoma’s state House during the 1970s and 80s before becoming a Republican, reported Politico.

She grew in prominence within the Republican Party by representing high profile political figures like Rep. Michele Bachmann of Minnesota and Senate candidate Christine O’Donnell of Delaware, according to the politics-based news outlet.

"Those who deny the existence of voter and election fraud are not in touch with facts and reality," Mitchell said in her Tuesday statement. "I fully intend to redouble my efforts in this arena after I leave the Firm."