Trump arrives in Manhattan ahead of deposition in New York Attorney General Letitia James' case

Former President Donald Trump arrived in Manhattan late Wednesday evening, he revealed on social media, as he is set to appear before New York Attorney General Letitia James for a deposition on Thursday.

In September, James accused Trump and three of his children of fraud and filed a lawsuit in New York State court in Manhattan. Thursday’s deposition is expected to lay out evidence that the Trumps acted intentionally to misrepresent the values of real estate properties to obtain favorable loans and tax benefits, according to Reuters.

In a series of posts on Truth Social, Trump called the lawsuit "another unjust & ridiculous persecution of The 45th President of the United States."

The former president also said he would use the case to prove his own business successes.

TRUMP SUES FORMER ATTORNEY MICHAEL COHEN FOR $500 MILLION

"I built a GREAT & prosperous company, employed thousands of people, built magnificent structures all over the World, but particularly in New York, & now have to prove it to this LOWLIFE who campaigned on [an] ‘I will get Trump’ platform, even before knowing anything about me!" Trump wrote.

He added: "I will finally be able to show what a great, profitable, and valuable company I built, actually, some of the greatest real estate assets anywhere in the world."

Trump, who has already announced his bid for the 2024 presidency, said New York AG’s pursuit of him came in "strict coordination and association" of President Biden and the White House.

TRUMP SLAMS BRAGG AFTER PLEADING NOT GUILTY: 'I NEVER THOUGHT ANYTHING LIKE THIS COULD HAPPEN IN AMERICA'

The Republican candidate also faces a separate case in New York with District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Bragg charged Trump with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records to allegedly repay his former attorney, Michael Cohen, who made payments to two adult film actresses who claimed to have sexual encounters with Trump.

TRUMP PLEADS NOT GUILTY TO 34 FELONY COUNTS OF FALSIFYING BUSINESS RECORDS LINKED TO 2016 HUSH-MONEY PAYMENTS

In a final tweet, Trump added: "The A.G. case should be tried in front of the Commercial Division, not in front of a highly partisan, Trump-hating judge who was sought out, or ‘shopped,’ by Peekaboo James."

He also called the case "very unfair."

"New York State should be ashamed of this injustice!" Trump concluded.

TRUMP-MANHATTAN DA CASE: BOB COSTELLO TESTIFIES TO GRAND JURY, SAYS MICHAEL COHEN IS A 'SERIAL LIAR'

Trump previously filed his own lawsuit against James after she filed the initial case.

He is also suing Cohen.

On Wednesday, Trump’s legal team filed a more-than 30-page federal lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida against Cohen, seeking more than $500 million.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the lawsuit, Trump alleges a breach of his attorney-client relationship, unjust enrichment, and more.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.