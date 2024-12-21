Expand / Collapse search
Trump Transition

Trump announces newest nominations to lead DOJ, regulate US railroads

Trump calls his Justice Department nominees 'warriors'

Andrea Margolis
Published | Updated
President-elect Trump dropped his latest round of nominations Saturday afternoon, including two picks to help lead the Department of Justice (DOJ) and one to work within the Department of Transportation (DOT).

In a Truth Social post, the president-elect announced he was nominating Aaron Reitz to lead the DOJ's Office of Legal Policy. Trump wrote that Reitz would "develop and implement DOJ’s battle plans to advance my Law and Order Agenda, and restore integrity to our Justice System.

"Aaron is currently Senator Ted Cruz’s Chief of Staff, and was previously Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s Deputy, where he led dozens of successful lawsuits against the lawless and crooked Biden Administration," Trump continued, adding Reitz would work closely with Trump's pick for U.S. attorney general, Pam Bondi.
 
"Aaron is a true MAGA attorney, a warrior for our Constitution, and will do an outstanding job at DOJ. Congratulations Aaron!"

aaron-reitz

Trump nominated Aaron Reitz to serve as the next head of the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Policy. (The Federalist Society)

Trump followed up his first announcement by naming Chad Mizelle as the next chief of staff at the DOJ, who is also slated to work with Bondi. 

"During my First Term, Chad was General Counsel and Chief of Staff at the Department of Homeland Security, where he helped to secure our Border, and stop the flow of illegal drugs and aliens into our Country," the Republican leader explained. 

"Chad is a MAGA warrior, who will help bring accountability, integrity, and Justice back to the DOJ."

Chad Mizelle

Trump nominated Chad Mizelle to serve as chief of staff at the Justice Department. (The Federalist Society)

In a third post, Trump named David Fink as the next administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration (FRA), describing his nominee as a "fifth generation Railroader."

"David will bring his 45+ years of transportation leadership and success, which will deliver the FRA into a new era of safety and technological innovation," Trump said. "Under David’s guidance, the Federal Railroad Administration will be GREAT again. Congratulations to David!"

Later on Saturday, Trump announced that he was nominating Tilman J. Fertitta, the owner of the Houston Rockets, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to Italy.

Donald Trump with raised fist

President-elect Trump gestures after speaking during an America First Policy Institute gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Fla., Nov. 14. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

"Tilman is an accomplished businessman, who has founded and built one of our Country’s premier entertainment and real estate companies, employing approximately 50,000 Americans," Trump's post described. "Tilman has a long history of giving back to the community through numerous philanthropic initiatives, which include children’s charities, Law Enforcement, and the medical community."

Andrea Margolis is a writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. Readers can send story tips to andrea.margolis@fox.com.

