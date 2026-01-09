Expand / Collapse search
Donald Trump

Keane warns Iranian regime to take Trump 'dead serious' on protest killing threat amid ongoing demonstrations

Retired general says Iran at 'weakest point' in 45 years as anti-regime demonstrations enter second week

Stephanie Samsel By Stephanie Samsel Fox News
Gen. Jack Keane: This is the weakest the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in 45 years Video

Gen. Jack Keane: This is the weakest the Islamic Republic of Iran has been in 45 years

Fox News senior strategic analyst Ret. Gen. Jack Keane says another round of conflict between Israel and Iran down the road is inevitable on ‘Special Report.’ 

Fox News senior strategic analyst Jack Keane, a retired general, gave a grave assessment of the state of the Iranian regime amid its crackdown on anti-government protests and hinted at what could come next Friday on "Special Report."

"If I was in the Iranian regime, I would take President Trump dead serious here," Keane warned.

On Friday, President Donald Trump warned in a Truth Social post that the U.S. is "locked and loaded and ready to go" if the Iranian regime shoots and kills protesters.

His message comes as anti-regime demonstrations enter their second week and at least 44 protesters have been killed by Iranian security, according to the National Council of Resistance of Iran.

IRAN PROTESTS PROMPT NEW TRUMP WARNING OVER DEADLY GOVERNMENT CRACKDOWNS

Keane declared the Iranian regime is at its "weakest point" in 45 years with "no prospect of recovering."

Noting Trump’s warning under "no uncertain terms," Keane listed other key differences about the anti-regime protests that stood out to him from previous demonstrations in Iran.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei sits next to a senior military official in Iran. (Getty Images)

"Politically, [the Iranian regime] can't meet the social and political and economic aspirations of the people. Economically, they're in the tank, to be sure, and with no prospect of recovering," Keane added.

IRANIAN MILITARY LEADER THREATENS PREEMPTIVE ATTACK AFTER TRUMP COMMENTS

"And, militarily, they just lost a war. They've lost their platform in Syria. Their proxies are, by and large, decapitated and almost eliminated, to be sure," he added. "The result of all of that is they are in a fundamentally weak position, and it's serious in terms of the regime."

The retired U.S. Army general connected his assessment of the Iranian regime to civilian protests.

Trump and Iranian protest split

Anti-Iran regime protests grow across the country as the Trump administration boosts demonstrators offering support. (Alex Brandon/AP ; Fars News Agency via AP)

"And when you have that, it also breeds discontent and breaks down trust and unity because people begin to fear about their own survival," he explained.

IRANIAN SUPREME LEADER BLAMES TRUMP FOR INCREASINGLY INTENSE DEMONSTRATIONS

When Fox News anchor Bret Baier asked Keane what he thought about the probability of "some kind of strike" from the U.S. or Israel in support of anti-regime protesters happening soon, he did not offer a definitive answer.

"I think I would take the president serious," he replied. "I have no insight into what they're thinking, but I'm listening to what they are saying. And he's dead serious."

Doubling down on his assertion, Keane appeared to refer to the U.S. military’s obliteration of Iran’s nuclear enrichment sites in 2025.

Image shows the Natanz nuclear facility before it was largely destroyed by Israel.

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows the Natanz nuclear site in Iran Jan. 24, 2025.  (Maxar Technologies/AP)

"Anybody at this point that doesn’t take President Trump serious when he’s saying something like this, given the last year, is certainly reckless and irresponsible," he stressed.

Stephanie Samsel is a digital production assistant at Fox News Digital. She has previously written for Campus Reform and the Media Research Center, covering political bias in education and entertainment. Follow her on X @StephSamsel.

