Donald Trump

Trump announces a conservative media star, a GOP governor,and others for Homeland Security Advisory Council

The president said the four individuals 'will do an incredible job'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Published
Trump isn’t going to ‘roll over,’ says Mark Levin Video

Trump isn’t going to ‘roll over,’ says Mark Levin

Fox News host Mark Levin gives his take on some of the greatest presidents in American history on ‘Life, Liberty & Levin.’

President Donald Trump announced that conservative commentator Mark Levin, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, Florida state Sen. Joe Gruters and former NYPD detective Bo Dietl will serve on the Homeland Security Advisory Council.

The president described service on the panel as a "big honor."

"I am proud to announce the formation of my revamped Homeland Security Advisory Council (HSAC), which is comprised of Top Experts in their field, who are highly respected by their peers. It is a big honor to serve on HSAC, and I know the new Members, South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, Mark Levin, Bo Dietl, and Joseph Gruters, will do an incredible job," the president declared in a post on Truth Social.

‘MASS SURVEILLANCE’: CONSERVATIVES SOUND ALARM OVER TRUMP ADMIN'S REAL ID ROLLOUT

Left: President Donald Trump; Right: Conservative author and commentator Mark Levin

Left: President Donald Trump smiles as he meets with President Nayib Bukele of El Salvador in the Oval Office of the White House April 14, 2025, in Washington, D.C.; Right: Mark Levin, host of 'Life, Liberty & Levin' on Fox News, speaks during the Republican Jewish Coalition (RJC) Annual Leadership Meeting in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021 (Left: Win McNamee/Getty Images; Right: Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Under Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem’s leadership, HSAC will work hard on developing new Policies and Strategies that will help us secure our Border, deport Illegal Criminal Thugs, stop the flow of Fentanyl and other illegal drugs that are killing our Citizens, and MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN. Congratulations to all!" he added.

Levin, a conservative talk radio show star and author, hosts the TV show "Life, Liberty, & Levin" on the Fox News Channel.

Last year, Trump urged Gruters to run for the role of Florida chief financial officer. 

IRS AND DHS REACH HISTORIC DEAL TO AID IN PURSUIT OF ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS SUBJECT TO DEPORTATION

Trump talks border security, tariff policies and more on Fox Noticias. Video

"RUN JOE, RUN! This is an Endorsement I would love to make," he declared in a March 2024 Truth Social post.

Gruters noted in a November post on X, "Whether via appointment or at the ballot box in 2026, I look forward to running for CFO as President Trump’s endorsed candidate."

WHITE HOUSE DEFENDS ICE, SAYS DEMS, MEDIA WANT ‘SICK’ CRIMINAL MIGRANTS LEFT ON STREETS

DHS Secretary Kristi Noem accuses Biden of letting illegal criminals onto government benefits programs. Video

U.S. Rep. Jimmy Patronis, R-Fla., who previously served as Florida's CFO, joined Congress this month after winning election to former Rep. Matt Gaetz's old seat in the Sunshine State's 1st Congressional District. 

Patronis resigned from the Florida CFO role before the end of his term, and Gov. Ron DeSantis can appoint a replacement.

The Florida CFO election is slated to take place in 2026.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

