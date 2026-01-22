Trump announces bid for major world event, appoints Rubio as chair

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has yet another hat to wear and new title under his belt.

President Donald Trump announced the United States’ intention to bid for the World Expo 2035 event in a post on social media.

"The great state of Florida has expressed strong interest in hosting the Expo in Miami, which I fully support," said Trump in a Truth Social post. "Miami Expo 2035 can be the next big milestone in our new Golden Age of America."

Trump appointed Rubio to chair the coordinating efforts and "advance this exciting opportunity," according to the post made on Thursday, Jan. 22.

"I am appointing Miami native Secretary of State Marco Rubio to [c]hair the efforts of coordinating and advancing this exciting opportunity to convene the world," wrote Trump in the post.

The World Expos, known as International Registered Exhibitions, are a gathering of nations intended to, "[find] solutions to pressing challenges of our time," according to the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE).

The event offers "engaging and immersive activities" under one universal theme, according to the organization’s website.

Trump also touted the opportunity would create more jobs in the country and stimulate economic growth.

"In my [f]irst [t]erm as President, I fought hard to bring the 2026 FIFA World Cup and 2028 LA Summer Olympics to the [U.S.]," Trump continued. "I now have the [h]onor of hosting as the 47th President, plus America250, G20 Doral and the G7."

The most recent World Expo event took place in Osaka Kansai, Japan in 2025. The event, which was held from April 13 to Oct. 13, welcomed more than 29 million visitors, according to BIE.

The theme was "Designing Future Society for Our Lives" and provided the opportunity for attendees to come together in a physical place to explore the theme of "life," according to the information page. This was the first post-pandemic World Expo event.

The next World Expo event will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in 2030, under the theme "Foresight For Tomorrow," according to the organization’s information page.

"In keeping with this global commitment, Expo 2030 Riyadh will be an Expo built by the world, for the world," said a statement on the event page. "It will open opportunities for countries and companies to create a meaningful Expo together, ensuring that the benefits of Expo 2030 Riyadh are shared widely."

The expo will explore the sub-themes of transformational technology, sustainable solutions and prosperous people.

Egypt has shown "strong interest" in also hosting the 2035 event, according to reports, citing "new administrative capital" and the country’s growth. After losing the bid to host the 2030 event, South Korea floated the idea of exploring a 2035 bid.

"I will speak with the central government and Busan residents to review whether we should bid for the World Expo in 2035," Busan Mayor Park Heong-joon said in 2023. "Busan will continue to take on the challenge to create a better future for humanity."

Fox News reached out to the Department of State and the White House but had not received comment at the time of publication.