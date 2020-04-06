Trump, Biden at odds on personally wearing face masks to combat coronavirus

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Add personally wearing face masks to the already large list of areas where President Trump and Joe Biden disagree.

The president – in announcing that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended Americans wear facial coverings made of cloth while out in public to help stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic – repeatedly called the recommendation “voluntary” and said he wouldn’t be wearing a mask himself.

TRUMP ANNOUNCES CDC RECOMMENDATION THAT AMERICANS TO COVER FACES

"You don't have to do it," the president said on Friday. "I'm choosing not to do it, but some people may want to do it and that's OK. It may be good. Probably will."

Asked why he wouldn’t wear a mask, Trump explained: "I just don't want to be doing [that], somehow sitting in the Oval Office behind that beautiful resolute desk, the great Resolute Desk."

"I think wearing a face mask as I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don't know somehow I don't see it for myself. I just don't. Maybe I'll change my mind,” the president added.

Biden, the former vice president and likely Democratic presidential nominee, said he would wear a mask in public when asked during an interview on ABC’s “This Week.”

"Yes. Look, I think it's important to follow the science, listen to the experts, do what they tell you," Biden said on Sunday.

And pointing toward the president, Biden added, “he may not like how he looks in a mask but the truth of the matter is that -- follow the science. That's what they're telling us. So if I go out in public, and I have not gone to commercial places of late, I haven't gone to my local church ... but my generic point is that you should follow the science."

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.