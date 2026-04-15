John Solomon predicts Brennan indictment could come within 'weeks' as prosecutors request official transcripts

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Prosecutors could be just weeks away from a decision on former CIA Director John Brennan, Just the News founder John Solomon said Tuesday, citing an unusual request for official Senate transcripts as a key signal that the case may be nearing a critical stage.

"I'd be watching for a decision in the next few weeks on John Brennan, the CIA director," Solomon said on the "Hang Out with Sean Hannity" podcast.

"Why? Because it's very rare for a prosecutor to go to Senate and say, ‘Would you please send me official transcripts certified and voted on by the Congress, send them to me.' They had those transcripts in unofficial capacity," he added.

"When they ask for an official transcript, it means you're getting near an indictment."

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Solomon's remarks come weeks after House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, made a similar suggestion, telling Fox News that the Justice Department's probe into the former CIA director is "heating up."

"Maybe there's ultimately going to be some accountability for Brennan…" he said during an appearance on "Hannity," later adding, "I think it's getting serious here."

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Jordan, who referred Brennan to the Justice Department last October, tied the probe to a broader dispute over the origins of the Trump-Russia investigation, arguing key intelligence conclusions were improperly changed at Brennan's direction in late 2016.

Jordan cited allegations that Brennan lied in his 2023 Judiciary Committee testimony by denying that the CIA used the Steele dossier in preparing the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference and claiming the CIA opposed including the dossier.

"God bless [then] attorney general [Pam Bondi] for initiating this conspiracy investigation down there and putting this unit together at the Justice Department to look into all of this," Jordan said at the time.

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"Now I think we're maybe hopefully finally going to get some accountability."

Fox News' Alexandra Koch and Hanna Panreck contributed to this report.