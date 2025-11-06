DOJ actively preparing to issue grand jury subpoenas relating to John Brennan investigation: sources

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justice Department officials in Miami and Washington, D.C., are actively preparing to issue several grand jury subpoenas relating to an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, Fox News has learned.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones is supervising the probe, Fox News is told.

Fox News reached out to the Justice Department, but sources there declined to comment.

COMEY INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENT, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESSIONAL PROCEEDING

Fox News first reported that Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey were under investigation as of early July 2025. Thursday's development intensifies that investigation. Comey is fighting his case in court with a trial set for January.

Brennan has not been indicted, and it’s unclear if a grand jury would indict him, but evidence will be presented in South Florida.

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REFERS FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN TO JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR PROSECUTION

Last month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, referred Brennan to the DOJ, saying that the former CIA chief "willfully and intentionally" made false statements to Congress.

Jordan accused Brennan of lying in his 2023 Judiciary Committee testimony by denying that the CIA used the Steele dossier in prepping the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference, and falsely claiming the CIA opposed including the dossier.

The Steele dossier was a series of reports detailing President Donald Trump ’s alleged ties to Russia. It was compiled and delivered to the FBI in 2016 by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.