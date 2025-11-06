Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Politics

DOJ actively preparing to issue grand jury subpoenas relating to John Brennan investigation: sources

Justice Department officials in two cities preparing to issue subpoenas

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf , David Spunt , Jake Gibson , Alexandra Koch Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Justice Department officials in Miami and Washington, D.C., are actively preparing to issue several grand jury subpoenas relating to an investigation into former CIA Director John Brennan, Fox News has learned.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Florida Jason Reding Quiñones is supervising the probe, Fox News is told.

Fox News reached out to the Justice Department, but sources there declined to comment. 

COMEY INDICTED FOR ALLEGED FALSE STATEMENT, OBSTRUCTION OF CONGRESSIONAL PROCEEDING

Former CIA director John Brennan

Former CIA Director John Brennan speaks during a forum on election security titled, "2020 Vision: Intelligence and the U.S. Presidential Election" at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C., October 30, 2019. (REUTERS/Joshua Roberts)

Fox News first reported that Brennan and former FBI Director James Comey were under investigation as of early July 2025. Thursday's development intensifies that investigation. Comey is fighting his case in court with a trial set for January.

Brennan has not been indicted, and it’s unclear if a grand jury would indict him, but evidence will be presented in South Florida. 

James Comey and John Brennan composite photo

Fox News reported as early as July 2025 that former FBI Director James Comey and former CIA Director John Brennan were under investigation. (Mark Reinstein/Corbis via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

HOUSE JUDICIARY COMMITTEE REFERS FORMER CIA DIRECTOR JOHN BRENNAN TO JUSTICE DEPARTMENT FOR PROSECUTION

Last month, House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, referred Brennan to the DOJ, saying that the former CIA chief "willfully and intentionally" made false statements to Congress. 

Jordan accused Brennan of lying in his 2023 Judiciary Committee testimony by denying that the CIA used the Steele dossier in prepping the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment (ICA) on Russian election interference, and falsely claiming the CIA opposed including the dossier.

Jim Jordan sits in a hearing

Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, looks on during a hearing with the House Judiciary Committee in the Rayburn House Office Building on Sept. 3, 2025 in Washington, D.C. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

The Steele dossier was a series of reports detailing President Donald Trump’s alleged ties to Russia. It was compiled and delivered to the FBI in 2016 by former British intelligence agent Christopher Steele.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue