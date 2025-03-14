Expand / Collapse search
House Of Representatives

Trump allies mount campaign to get DOGE codified by Congress

The bill is being led by Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla.

By Elizabeth Elkind Fox News
Published
GOP lawmaker talks effort to make DOGE permanent Video

GOP lawmaker talks effort to make DOGE permanent

Rep. Cory Mills spoke with Fox News Digital about his new bill that would enshrine the Department of Government Efficiency into federal law.

FIRST ON FOX: A group of President Donald Trump's House GOP allies is leading a bill that would enshrine the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) and its efficiency efforts in federal law, giving it some protection from various legal challenges over the next year and a half.

"This creates a reporting structure that allows what DOGE is doing with the Cabinet to be relayed to Congress, which is our Article I authorities, which is really the idea of being good stewards of taxpayer funding," Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., who is leading the bill, told Fox News Digital in an interview.

The legislation more generally codifies Trump's executive order directing Cabinet secretaries and heads of other executive offices to coordinate with DOGE on various government efficiency plans.

DOGE PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE KEY DEPARTMENT AFTER EMPLOYEES ARE TOLD NOT TO REPORT TO WORK 

trump-musk-money

Under President Donald Trump, the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency has detected billions of what it deems as wasteful government spending.  (Reuters | iStock | Getty Images)

It would give Elon Musk and DOGE Acting Administrator Amy Gleason more standing to implement various cuts within the federal government, as part of Trump's plan to cut federal waste.

"What Elon has done is that he's created kind of this algorithm that works in the background, that sifts through all of these different programs, 24 hours a day, to look at anomalies and how they're being utilized, to go ahead and say, ‘Hey, is this something for analysis? Is this something that we need to take a look at?’" Mills said. "That's really what this is — it's about modernizing and maximizing." 

Rep. Cory Mills speaks, R-Fla., during press conference

The bill is led by Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla. (David Dee Delgado)

The legislation is co-sponsored by House DOGE Caucus co-chair Aaron Bean, R-Fla., of which Mills is also a part.

Reps. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; Barry Moore, R-Ala.; and Michael Rulli, R-Ohio, are also helping lead the bill.

DOGE AND AGENCIES CANCEL 200,000 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARDS 

If passed, such a bill would likely help shield DOGE from Democratic efforts to block it from gathering federal government data.

Musk and DOGE were recently ordered to turn over a broad array of records by U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in response to a lawsuit by more than a dozen Democratic attorneys general.

