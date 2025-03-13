Expand / Collapse search
DOGE says 239 contracts canceled over 2 days, including a grant to teach trans farmers about 'food justice'

DOGE said the 'wasteful' contracts have a 'total ceiling value' of $1.7 billion

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Over a two-day period, 239 "wasteful" contracts with a "ceiling value" of $1.7 billion have been terminated, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday, including a grant intended to teach transgender and queer urban farmers about "food justice." 

The elimination of the contracts represents a savings of $400 million, according to a DOGE tweet posted on X. 

Among them included an $8.5 million consulting contract for "fiscal stewardship to improve management and program operations in order to drive innovation and improve efficiency and effectiveness of business services; rethink, realign and reskill the workforce; and enhance program delivery through a number of transformational initiatives."

DOGE PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE KEY DEPARTMENT AFTER EMPLOYEES ARE TOLD NOT TO REPORT TO WORK 

Elon Musk

Elon Musk speaks during an event in the Oval Office with President Donald Trump at the White House Feb. 11. (AP Images)

On Tuesday, DOGE announced the National Institutes of Health canceled multiple federal grants related to trans and sexual identity. Those include $699,000 for studying "cannabis use" among "sexual minority gender diverse individuals" and $620,000 for "an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys," DOGE said. 

DOGE AND AGENCIES CANCEL 200,000 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARDS 

trump-musk-money

Under President Donald Trump, the Elon Musk-led DOGE has slashed billions in what it considers wasteful government spending.  (Musk: Reuters / Money: iStock / Trump: Getty)

Another included $225,000 in federal funds for the University of Colorado to study the "effects of hormones on headaches in transmasculine adolescents."

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins noted that a $379,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in the San Francisco Bay Area to educate queer, trans and BIPOC urban farmers and consumers about food justice and values-aligned markets had been canceled. 

House Dem goes on screaming rant against Elon Musk, DOGE Video

"By stopping this wasteful spending here at USDA, we are ending identity politics, and we are refocusing our agency on its core mission of supporting American farming, ranching and forestry," she said in a video message. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.

