DOGE says 239 contracts canceled over 2 days, including a grant to teach trans farmers about 'food justice'

Over a two-day period, 239 "wasteful" contracts with a "ceiling value" of $1.7 billion have been terminated, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) said Thursday, including a grant intended to teach transgender and queer urban farmers about "food justice."

The elimination of the contracts represents a savings of $400 million, according to a DOGE tweet posted on X.

Among them included an $8.5 million consulting contract for "fiscal stewardship to improve management and program operations in order to drive innovation and improve efficiency and effectiveness of business services; rethink, realign and reskill the workforce; and enhance program delivery through a number of transformational initiatives."

DOGE PROTESTERS RALLY OUTSIDE KEY DEPARTMENT AFTER EMPLOYEES ARE TOLD NOT TO REPORT TO WORK

On Tuesday, DOGE announced the National Institutes of Health canceled multiple federal grants related to trans and sexual identity. Those include $699,000 for studying "cannabis use" among "sexual minority gender diverse individuals" and $620,000 for "an LGB+ inclusive teen pregnancy prevention program for transgender boys," DOGE said.

DOGE AND AGENCIES CANCEL 200,000 FEDERAL GOVERNMENT CREDIT CARDS

Another included $225,000 in federal funds for the University of Colorado to study the "effects of hormones on headaches in transmasculine adolescents."

On Wednesday, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins noted that a $379,000 U.S. Department of Agriculture grant in the San Francisco Bay Area to educate queer, trans and BIPOC urban farmers and consumers about food justice and values-aligned markets had been canceled.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"By stopping this wasteful spending here at USDA, we are ending identity politics, and we are refocusing our agency on its core mission of supporting American farming, ranching and forestry," she said in a video message.