Trump administration threatens 7-Eleven partnership after federal agents denied service at Minneapolis store

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The Trump administration demanded answers from 7-Eleven’s COO following an altercation where U.S. Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino and federal agents were denied service at a Minneapolis gas station in late January.

Michael Lynch, deputy administrator of the General Services Administration, sent a letter to Doug Rosencrans, 7-Eleven’s COO, on Feb. 5 requesting any information from a potential internal investigation into the altercation.

Lynch noted that a federal government partnership that could be in jeopardy between the Trump administration and the world's largest international chain of convenience stores.

"As 7-Eleven, Inc./Speedway LLC locations accept the GSA SmartPay fleet card for fuel and other authorized purchases on behalf of Federal fleets —i ncluding those operated by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security — these actions raise concerns about the ability of Federal vehicle operators to access necessary fuel and services at convenient locations," the letter reads.

DEPUTY AG DETAILS 'MASSIVE UNDERGROUND FRAUD NETWORK' ALLEGEDLY BEHIND MINNEAPOLIS ANTI-ICE PUSH

A viral video captured by conservative activist Cam Higby posted on Jan. 21 shows Bovino leaving a Speedway gas station, a chain which is owned by parent company 7-Eleven, followed by a manager who said, "I don’t support ICE, and nobody here does."

GSA said in the letter that "the reported refusal appears to have encompassed both in-store purchases and potential fuel transactions."

According to the GSA’s website, the Fleet Card is issued "to pay for fuel and maintenance for your GSA Fleet-leased vehicle," and says the card is accepted at 95% of U.S. fuel stations in all 50 states, U.S. territories and Canada.

CONSERVATIVE IMMIGRATION EXPERTS SPLIT ON WHETHER TRUMP IS 'BACKING DOWN' IN MN ICE FIGHT

It is a mandatory requirement for all non-tactical federal vehicles to be purchased through the GSA’s Fleet program.

GSA also requested information related to training or policies that 7-Eleven has regarding the acceptance of fleet cards.

The denial is just one of many from venues whose owners and managers have tied their personal, political views to their businesses.

Earlier this year, the GSA removed a Hampton Inn Lakeville in Minneapolis from the list of approved lodging locations for federal employees after immigration agents were denied stay even after Hilton’s corporate leadership said the issue had been resolved.

FROM OBAMA AWARD TO MINNESOTA OP: WHY TRUMP TAPPED TOM HOMAN FOR ON-THE-GROUND CRACKDOWN

A McDonald’s in downtown Minneapolis also brandished a sign on the front door saying ICE and CBP agents were not welcome at the fast-food restaurant. McDonald’s corporate arm later told Fox News Digital that they had instructed the franchisee to remove it.

At one restaurant near the site near where Renee Good was killed, a sign denying immigration agents was bright and bold on the front door, and employees inside the breakfast spot were wearing clothing with anti-ICE messaging.

While 7-Eleven did not respond to Fox News Digital’s inquiry regarding the letter from the Trump administration requesting information, the GSA noted that they would consider stripping the massive chain of their Fleet program partnership.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"GSA values its partnerships with merchants who support Federal operations and appreciates your prompt attention to this inquiry," the agency said in the letter. "Timely cooperation will assist in determining whether any program-related actions are warranted and in ensuring continued reliable service for Federal fleets."

Fox News’ Charles Creitz contributed to this report