Trump’s border czar tells illegal immigrants they ‘cannot hide from ICE’ amid mass deportation agenda

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan issued a word of caution to illegal immigrants remaining in the U.S.: The Department of Homeland Security’s Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on the hunt for you.

"If you're an illegal alien in the United States, this message is for you: You cannot hide from ICE," Homan told reporters Monday. "We're actively looking for you."

Homan addressed reporters at the White House to share details on the Trump administration’s mass deportation agenda, just ahead of Trump’s 100th day in office Tuesday. In honor of the event, the White House placed 100 posters of the "worst illegal immigrants arrested" during the first 100 days of the term on the White House lawn.

"Make no mistake, if you're in the country illegally and you fail to do what the law requires, we will prosecute you," Homan said. "You will go to jail, then we deport you."

Specifically, Homan said that there are roughly 1.4 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. who’ve been instructed to leave, but remain in the U.S. Homan issued caution to them and said that they could expect to face prosecution for failing to follow orders.

"We will aggressively prosecute, consistent with long-standing law, those aliens for failing or refusing to depart, or who take other related actions aimed at hindering the removal," Homan said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.