Catherine Cortez Masto is a Nevada senator. The Democratic former Attorney General ran for re-election in 2022 where she faced off against her Republican opponent Adam Laxalt. Masto kept her seat after defeating Laxalt in the midterm elections.

Masto was born in Las Vegas, Nevada. Before she became a senator, she served as Nevada’s Attorney General for two terms. While in that role, some things that she focused on were breaking up sex trafficking rings, passing a law to make sex trafficking a felony crime and expanding the sex offender registry in order to protect children.

In 2016, Masto became the first Latina elected into the Senate. Since joining, she has added more to her resume, like protecting Social Security and Medicare, helping small businesses during the pandemic and also working to reopen schools.

Masto has also put effort into building up the state of Nevada’s economy, lowering health care costs, increasing and improving access to mental health services. Additionally, Masto has pushed for resources to help climate change.

In the 2022 midterm elections, Laxalt opposed Masto for her Senate seat. Masto won the election against her challenger to keep her position.

Masto is married to her husband Paul. The two live in Las Vegas, Nevada.