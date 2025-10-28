Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

2025 Elections Coverage

The true cost of the 2025 Elections

New Jersey, Virginia governor races, NYC mayoral contest and California's congressional redistricting proposition drive unprecedented fundraising activity

Paul Steinhauser By Paul Steinhauser Fox News
close
Candidates make final pitches ahead of key state elections Video

Candidates make final pitches ahead of key state elections

‘Fox News Live’ panelists Howard Kurtz, Kevin Madden and Ron Bonjean break down the upcoming elections in New York, New Jersey and Virginia.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year after a presidential election is typically the low point when it comes to campaign trail action, but 2025 is not your typical off-year election.

Between competitive races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, a high-profile showdown for New York City mayor that's grabbed plenty of national attention, and the Proposition 50 ballot initiative in California in the bitter battle between President Donald Trump and Republicans versus Democrats over congressional redistricting, 2025 has been a beehive of campaign activity.

And that means plenty of money has been inserted into this year's campaigns.

HEAD HERE FOR THE LATEST FOX NEWS REPORTING ON THE 2025 ELECTIONS

mikie sherrill and jack ciattarelli on the debate stage

New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill, right, and Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, on the stage moments at the start of their second and final debate, on Oct. 8, 2025, in New Brunswick, N.J. (Paul Steinhauser/Fox News Digital)

As of early October, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill had raised roughly $17.5 million dollars, with GOP rival Jack Cittarelli at $16.5 million. Sherrill, as of a month ago, had spent around $11 million on her campaign, with Ciattarelli dishing out nearly $13 million.

FIVE KEY 2025 RACES TO WATCH

In Virginia, the Democratic nominee for governor, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, hauled in nearly $12 million in fundraising in October alone, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears raking in $9.5 million last month.

A split of Winsome Earle-Sears and Abigail Spanberger.

Virginia Republican gubernatorial nominee Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears, left, and her Democratic rival, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger. (Pool/Getty Images)

In New York City, where there are fundraising and spending caps, Democratic Party nominee Zohran Mamdani hauled in nearly $17 million in public and private contributions, with Independent candidate former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at $12.5 million and GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa raising nearly $6 million.

Andrew Cuomo, Zohran Mamdani and Curis Sliwa

Independent mayoral candidate, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo, left, Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, center, and Republican nominee Curtis Sliwa participate in the second New York City mayoral debate at LaGuardia Community College in Long Island City, Queens, New York City, on Oct. 22, 2025.  (Hiroko Masuike/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

And none of these figures include the tens of millions of dollars dished out in all three races by outside groups, such as super PACs.

Meanwhile, the Prop 50 battle in California, the nation's most populous state, saw a surge in spending.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom at Prop 50 event

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks about the "Election Rigging Response Act" at a press conference on Aug. 14, 2025, in Los Angeles, California. (Mario Tama/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

A whopping $140 million was dished out as of last month in the battle between Democrats and Republicans in left-leaning California to return control of congressional redistricting from the current non-partisan commission back to the Democrat-dominated legislature.

The Yes on Prop 50 forces pulled in nearly $100 million, vastly outraising and spending the No forces.

Paul Steinhauser is a politics reporter based in the swing state of New Hampshire. He covers the campaign trail from coast to coast."

Close modal

Continue