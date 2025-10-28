The true cost of the 2025 Elections

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year after a presidential election is typically the low point when it comes to campaign trail action, but 2025 is not your typical off-year election.

Between competitive races for governor in New Jersey and Virginia, a high-profile showdown for New York City mayor that's grabbed plenty of national attention, and the Proposition 50 ballot initiative in California in the bitter battle between President Donald Trump and Republicans versus Democrats over congressional redistricting, 2025 has been a beehive of campaign activity.

And that means plenty of money has been inserted into this year's campaigns.

As of early October, New Jersey Democratic gubernatorial nominee Rep. Mikie Sherrill had raised roughly $17.5 million dollars, with GOP rival Jack Cittarelli at $16.5 million. Sherrill, as of a month ago, had spent around $11 million on her campaign, with Ciattarelli dishing out nearly $13 million.

In Virginia, the Democratic nominee for governor, former Rep. Abigail Spanberger, hauled in nearly $12 million in fundraising in October alone, with Lt. Gov. Winsome Earle-Sears raking in $9.5 million last month.

In New York City, where there are fundraising and spending caps, Democratic Party nominee Zohran Mamdani hauled in nearly $17 million in public and private contributions, with Independent candidate former Gov. Andrew Cuomo at $12.5 million and GOP nominee Curtis Sliwa raising nearly $6 million.

And none of these figures include the tens of millions of dollars dished out in all three races by outside groups, such as super PACs.

Meanwhile, the Prop 50 battle in California, the nation's most populous state, saw a surge in spending.

A whopping $140 million was dished out as of last month in the battle between Democrats and Republicans in left-leaning California to return control of congressional redistricting from the current non-partisan commission back to the Democrat-dominated legislature.

The Yes on Prop 50 forces pulled in nearly $100 million, vastly outraising and spending the No forces.