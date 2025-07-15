Here's the money people in each state could pocket under Trump's 'big beautiful bill' savings

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: The White House rolled out an interactive map of the U.S. showing the savings Americans can expect from initiatives under President Donald Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill Act on a state-by-state basis, Fox News Digital learned Tuesday.

Trump signed the massive piece of legislation into law on the Fourth of July, touting that its tax cuts will make the U.S. economy similar to a "rocket ship" as Americans begin feeling its effects.

On Tuesday, the White House published an interactive map of the 50 states that provides breakdowns of how much Americans can expect to save and see in their pocketbooks compared to if the bill had not been passed and signed into law.

The interactive map focused on data such as: real wage increases, which are understood as the increase to a worker's income after accounting for inflation; a family's expected real take-home pay increase; how many seniors benefit from the no tax on Social Security; the percentage of a state's labor force who are expected to benefit from not paying taxes on tips; the number of jobs protected in a state, and other data.

In California, the nation's most populated state, residents can expect a real wage increase of $4,900 to $8,800 and a real take-home pay increase of $8,500 to $12,500 for a typical family with two kids, according to the map.

"A typical family with two children in California can expect to see higher take-home pay of about $8500 to $12500 with OBBB compared to if it was not passed," states the map, which includes links to more detailed data on any given state. "Around 4% of the labor force is employed in occupations that would likely benefit from the no taxes on tips provision of the OBBB. Around 6.0 million seniors in California could benefit from the no taxes on Social Security provision of the OBBB."

Residents in a Heartland State such as Nebraska can expect a real wage increase of $3,700 to $6,600 and a real take-home pay increase for a typical family with two children of $7,300 to $10,300. The map also touts 300,000 seniors in the Cornhusker State are expected to benefit from the lack of tax on Social Security, and an expected 29% of the state's labor force is expected to benefit from the lack of tax on overtime pay.

On the East Coast, residents of New Jersey can expect real wage increases of $5,000 to $9,000, and a real take-home pay increase of $8,600 to $12,700 for typical families with two children, according to the data reviewed by Fox News Digital. New Yorkers can expect a $4,400 to $8,000 real wage increase, and a real take-home pay increase of $8,000 to $11,700, data show.

Trump had been rallying Republican lawmakers to pass the legislation since the early days of his administration this year, as it advances his agenda on taxes, immigration, energy, defense and the national debt.

House and Senate Republicans delivered the legislation to Trump’s desk in July after a hard-fought battle that included a handful of Republicans joining Democrats in their condemnation of the bill, mostly over its increase to the debt limit.

The bill includes key provisions to permanently establish individual and business tax breaks included in Trump's 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, and incorporates new tax deductions to cut duties on tips and overtime pay. It also rescinds certain Biden-era green energy tax credits, allocates approximately $350 billion for defense and Trump’s mass deportation efforts, and institutes Medicaid reforms.

"We have officially made the Trump tax cuts permanent," Trump said during the signing ceremony. "That's the largest tax cut in the history of our country.… After this kicks in, our country is going to be a rocket ship economically. We've delivered no tax on tips, no tax on overtime, and no tax on Social Security for our great seniors.… It makes the child tax credit permanent for 40 million American families.… The Golden Age of America is upon us."

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent praised the bill in an opinion piece published on Fox News Digital earlier in July, celebrating that Americans can expect to keep "an additional $4,000 to $7,200 in annual real wages."

"The bill prevents a $4.5 trillion tax hike on the American people. This will allow the average worker to keep an additional $4,000 to $7,200 in annual real wages and allow the average family of four to keep an additional $7,600 to $10,900 in take-home pay. Add to this the president’s ambitious deregulation agenda, which could save the average family of four an additional $10,000. For millions of Americans, these savings are the difference between being able to make a mortgage payment, buy a car, or send a child to college," he wrote in an op-ed published on the 4th of July.

"The One Big Beautiful Bill also codifies no tax on tips and no tax on overtime pay – both policies designed to provide financial relief to America’s working class. These tax breaks will ensure Main Street workers keep more of their hard-earned income. And they will bolster productivity by rewarding Americans who work extra hours. All Americans can learn how President Trump’s tax cuts will impact their lives for the better with a new White House calculator," he added.

Fox News Digital's Diana Stancy and Aleandra Koch contributed to this report.