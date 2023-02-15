Expand / Collapse search
White House
Published

Top White House cyber official steps down amid wave of recent departures

There has been a shake-up of senior White House staff following 2022 midterm elections

Kelly Laco
By Kelly Laco | Fox News
The White House's top cyber official is stepping down from his role amid a wave of recent senior Biden administration officials departures.

Chris Inglis, who served as the national cyber director, announced Wednesday that he is "stepping down" from his position.

WHITE HOUSE COMMUNICATIONS DIRECTOR KATE BEDINGFIELD TO STEP DOWN

"It's my great honor to have my name associated with the people of [the Office of National Cyber Director] who stewarded this organization from its very first days. I am proud of what we have accomplished together, and I look forward to watching what @ONCD and its partners will achieve in the future," Inglis tweeted.

His departure is part of a shake-up of senior White House staff following the 2022 midterm elections.

The White House confirmed Friday that President Biden's communications director, Kate Bedingfield, who has been with the president since his 2021 inauguration, is leaving.

There has been a shake-up of senior White House staff following the 2022 midterm elections. (AP Photo / Evan Vucci / File)

Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to former President Barack Obama and current strategist for the communications agency Bully Pulpit Interactive.

Biden's first chief of staff, Ron Klain, has also left the administration in recent days.

Ahead of his departure, Klain said he expects Biden to seek re-election in 2024, though the president has not announced his candidacy.

"As I did in 1988, 2008 and 2020, I look forward to being on your side when you run for president in 2024," Klain told a group of staff and press at the White House on Wednesday.

Kate Bedingfield, who has been with the president since his 2021 inauguration, is leaving.

Kate Bedingfield, who has been with the president since his 2021 inauguration, is leaving. (Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images / File)

His successor, Jeff Zients, has started in the West Wing, and it's possible more staffing changes are imminent.

Kelly Laco is a politics editor for Fox News Digital.

More from Politics