Ron Klain says Biden taught him how to be a 'good father'

By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Ron Klain says he learned everything about being a 'good father' from Biden

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain said that he learned "everything" about being a "good father" from President Biden.

Klain made the comments during a transition event with incoming White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients and Biden on Wednesday evening.

"As the president mentioned, I joined Joe Biden's Senate staff 36 years ago. And over those 36 years, I've picked up three kids, got engaged, paid for six college advanced degrees. And so I just want to say this one thing," Klain said. "Today, I learned everything I know about how to be a good father from Joe Biden. He is the best father I know, the best role model."

Biden's son, Hunter Biden, has been under federal investigation since 2018 for possible violations relating to tax and foreign lobbying, false statements, and more.

HUNTER BIDEN PROBE: 2022 MARKED FOURTH YEAR — AND COUNTING — OF INVESTIGATION

U.S. President Joe Biden (C) and incoming Chief of Staff Jeffrey Zients (R) applaud for outgoing Chief of Staff Ron Klain during an event to welcome Zients in the East Room of the White House on February 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. The event also gave Biden an opportunity to thank Klain, the longest-serving first chief of staff for any Democratic president. A business multimillionaire and long-time federal government official, Zients most recently served at the White House coronavirus response coordinator. 

Hunter Biden also has a daughter with Lunden Roberts, a former exotic dancer. 

While Hunter initially denied meeting Robterts, he was ordered to pay child support in 2020 following a DNA test proving that he is the father of her child.

Roberts claims that Hunter Biden and the president haven't met the child.

FOX NEWS POLL: BIPARTISAN SUPPORT FOR INVESTIGATING HUNTER BIDEN

President Joe Biden was inaugurated on Jan. 20, 2021

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain announced earlier in January that he's stepping down and former healthcare executive Jeff Zients was announced as his replacement.

Color corrected

"When I ran for office, I promised to make government work for the American people. That’s what Jeff does. A big task ahead is now implementing the laws we’ve gotten passed efficiently and fairly," Biden said in an announcement on Jan. 27.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

