White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

The White House on Friday announced that President Biden's communications director Kate Bedingfield will step down at the end of this month. She is expected to take on a new strategic role with Biden's as-of-yet undeclared re-election campaign.

Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to President Barack Obama.

"Since my time as Vice President, Kate has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin," President Biden said in a statement. "She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House. The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her – and to her husband and two young children – for giving so much. Ben has big shoes to fill."

