White House communications director Kate Bedingfield to step down

President Biden calls Kate Bedingfield a 'loyal and trusted adviser'

By Patrick Ward , Chris Pandolfo | Fox News
The White House on Friday announced that President Biden's communications director Kate Bedingfield will step down at the end of this month. She is expected to take on a new strategic role with Biden's as-of-yet undeclared re-election campaign.

Bedingfield will be succeeded by Ben LaBolt, a former adviser to President Barack Obama. 

"Since my time as Vice President, Kate has been a loyal and trusted adviser, through thick and thin," President Biden said in a statement. "She was a critical strategic voice from the very first day of my presidential campaign in 2019 and has been a key part of advancing my agenda in the White House.  The country is better off as a result of her hard work and I’m so grateful to her – and to her husband and two young children – for giving so much. Ben has big shoes to fill." 

White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield speaks during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2022.

White House director of communications Kate Bedingfield speaks during a briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on March 31, 2022. (NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)

