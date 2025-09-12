Top university administrator calls Charlie Kirk assassination 'fair' due to stance on guns: 'No prayers'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX: An assistant campus director at George Washington University took to social media shortly after the assassination of Charlie Kirk and said it is "fair" that Kirk was gunned down due to his support of gun ownership and the Second Amendment.

"If nothing else, it is fair, in a nation where children get massacred by gun violence on the regular, the people who advocate for continued gun ownership at the expense of those children are not immune from the consequences of their advocacy," Anthony Pohorilak, Assistant Director of Academic Initiatives at George Washington University’s Mount Vernon Campus, posted on his personal Facebook after Kirk was killed.

"No thoughts no prayers," the GWU employee added.

The Facebook post, exclusively obtained by Fox News Digital, received 37 likes and love reactions from Pohorilak’s friend group.

The George Washington University website lists Pohorilak, who uses the pronouns "He/Him" in his bio, as working for the Campus Living & Residential Education department.

"The George Washington University unequivocally condemns all forms of violence," a university spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement.

"As a university with one of the most politically engaged campus communities in the country, we believe everyone is entitled to their beliefs and no one should ever be subject to violence for expressing their views. This individual employee is not authorized to speak on behalf of GW and his opinions do not reflect those of the university."

Following news of Kirk's death, social media has been littered with examples of individuals celebrating or justifying the assassination, some of which have resulted in termination.

The NFL's Carolina Panthers fired a member of the team’s communications department this week after a social media post from the employee appeared to show him questioning why people were sad that Kirk had been shot and killed. The song "Protect Ya Neck" from the Wu-Tang Clan was also shared.

After Kirk was shot Wednesday afternoon, MSNBC's Matthew Dowd suggested it was caused by a chain reaction from his "hateful words" against various groups. Kirk, a leading conservative activist and top ally of President Donald Trump, later died at the age of 31.

Dowd was later fired from the network and an apology was issued.

Several examples have come from academia, including at the University of Mississippi where a staff member was terminated after making insensitive remarks on social media, Mississippi Today reported.

At Middle Tennessee State University, a dean was fired after saying she has "zero sympathy" for Kirk, USA Today reported.

