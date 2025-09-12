Expand / Collapse search
Charlie Kirk

Pentagon announces 'zero tolerance' for military personnel mocking Charlie Kirk's assassination

Rep Derrick Van Orden threatened to target Navy Secretary John Phelan for ouster if he does not 'clear the ranks'

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Donald Trump Jr: Charlie Kirk's 'threat' was that he was so 'effective' Video

Donald Trump Jr: Charlie Kirk's 'threat' was that he was so 'effective'

Executive VP of the Trump Organization Donald Trump Jr. remembers how Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk 'brought people together' and dissects the threats his family and friends face on 'Hannity.'

In the wake of the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, the Pentagon has made clear that celebration and mockery of an American's assassination will not be tolerated within its ranks.

"It is unacceptable for military personnel and Department of War civilians to celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American. The Department of War has zero tolerance for it," Sean Parnell, assistant to the secretary of war for public affairs, chief Pentagon spokesman and senior advisor, declared in a post on X.

War Department Secretary Pete Hegseth shared Parnell's post.

TRUMP TO AWARD CHARLIE KIRK MEDAL OF FREEDOM AFTER CAMPUS ASSASSINATION

Chief Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell

Chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell speaks during a press conference at the Pentagon on March 17, 2025, in Arlington, Va. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

"We are tracking all these very closely — and will address immediately. Completely unacceptable," he wrote.

Secretary of the Navy John Phelan warned that employees "will be dealt with swiftly and decisively" if they bring disrepute on the department, the Navy or the Marine Corps.

"I am aware of posts displaying contempt toward a fellow American who was assassinated. I want to be very clear: any uniformed or civilian employee of the Department of the Navy who acts in a manner that brings discredit upon the Department, the @USNavy or the @USMC will be dealt with swiftly and decisively," he declared in a post.

CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION ROCKS CAPITOL HILL, HEIGHTENS LAWMAKERS' SECURITY FEARS

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth during a meeting with President Donald Trump and Karol Nawrocki, Poland's president, not pictured, in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, Sept. 3, 2025. (Aaron Schwartz/CNP/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Republican Rep. Derrick Van Orden of Wisconsin responded to Phelan's post by threatening to target Phelan for ouster if he does not swiftly stamp out any such behavior from the Navy.

"I will be explicitly clear with you, @SECNAV, if you do not take prompt, direct, and decisive action to clear the ranks of this s[---] from my Navy, I will do everything in my power to kick you to the curb. If your JAG’s have a problem with this, they can find a job somewhere else. Wearing a uniform is a privilege not a right. You will unf[---] this promptly," he declared, signing his post as "SOCS (Ret) Van Orden."

CHARLIE KIRK MOURNED BY WORLD LEADERS AFTER SHOCKING UTAH ASSASSINATION

Rep. Derrick Van Orden

Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wisc., arrives at the U.S. Capitol on Sept. 25, 2024 in Washington, D.C. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Air Force Secretary Troy Meink noted in a post, "The Department of the Air Force is aware of inappropriate comments concerning recent political violence. This behavior is unacceptable and contrary to our core values. Airmen and Guardians are expected to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and conduct at all times."

"Posts that celebrate or mock the assassination of a fellow American are inconsistent with Army values. Full stop," Army Secretary Dan Driscoll declared in a post.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

