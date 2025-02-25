Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Illegal Immigrants

Top Trump official moves to block illegal immigrants from receiving food stamps: 'Follow the law, full stop'

The move is related to a Trump executive order earlier this month

Andrew Mark Miller By Andrew Mark Miller Fox News
Published
close
‘Border czar’ Tom Homan: Billions are being given to people who arent supposed to be in the US Video

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan: Billions are being given to people who arent supposed to be in the US

‘Border czar’ Tom Homan opens up about efforts to secure the southern border on The Story.

FIRST ON FOX: President Trump's Department of Agriculture announced on Tuesday that it is taking steps to ensure that illegal immigrants in the United States are not eligible for food stamp benefits.

"U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke L. Rollins today directed the Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) at the U.S. Department of Agriculture to immediately clarify and enforce all rules restricting its beneficiaries to U.S. citizens and legal residents only," the department said in a press release. 

The press release adds that the directive "enforces" Trump's executive order from February 19 aimed at "ensuring taxpayer resources are not used to incentivize or support illegal immigration."

"The days in which taxpayer dollars are used to subsidize illegal immigration are over," Agriculture Secretary Rollins said in a statement. 

USDA LAUNCHES REVIEW AT UNIVERSITY OF MAINE OVER TRANSGENDER SPORTS POLICY AFTER TRUMP-GOV. MILLS BLOWUP

Trump food stamps

Trump's USDA is moving to ensure that illegal immigrants do not receive food stamps (AP/Getty)

"Today's directive affirms that the U.S. Department of Agriculture will follow the law—full stop."

Food stamp fraud has long been an issue that Republicans have warned about including Sen. Joni Ernst who recently debuted a bill designed to tackle overpayments in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), colloquially known as "food stamps." 

GOP GOVERNOR CALLS ON INCOMING TRUMP OFFICIALS TO BAN JUNK FOOD IN FOOD STAMPS: 'MAKE AMERICA HEALTHY AGAIN'

Brooke Rollins appears for the hearing on her nomination for Secretary of Agriculture as part of President Donald Trump's cabinet

Brooke Rollins, U.S. President Trump's nominee to be secretary of agriculture, testifies before a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., January 23, 2025.  (Kaylee Greenlee Beal/Reuters)

"Bureaucratic blunders are leaving billions of dollars on the table as Americans are starved to keep up with the ever-growing $36 trillion debt," she told Fox News Digital in a statement. 

"SNAP plays an essential role in helping feed families. That’s why we need to strengthen its integrity by holding states accountable for growing error rates, implementing a zero-tolerance policy, and snapping back overpayments."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Migrants crossing Texas border

Hundreds of migrants, predominantly from Venezuela, cross the Rio Grande with the intention of seeking humanitarian asylum by crossing the border between Mexico and the United States in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico on December 05, 2023. (David Peinado/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Trump's Border Czar Tom Homan explained to Fox News last week that illegal migrants are incentivized to come to the U.S. while they are reaping more in benefits than most Americans make in their salaries. 

"It is a major driver… how many welfare cards, and food stamps, and social services envelopes you see all around these homes," Homan said. It's been going on for decades." 

Fox News Digital's Julia Johnson contributed to this report

Andrew Mark Miller is a reporter at Fox News. Find him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com.

More from Politics